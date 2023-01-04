EPC football team of the year: Whitehall was picked to finish last, but won a district championship

Whitehall running back Nigel Linton is handed the ball by quarterback Trey Dogmanits against Freedom in an October game at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Linton played a key role for the Zephyrs in 2022. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

On the eve of the 2022 high school football season, the Whitehall football team and cheerleaders made a visit to Fellowship Community, a retirement and assisted-living facility a short distance from the high school.

The Zephyrs perked up the spirits of the Fellowship residents. They were No. 1 with the staff, patients and residents that night.

But that’s the only place Whitehall was ranked No. 1.

Coming off a disappointing ending to a 4-7 2021 season and having graduated five players who combined for 26 of the team’s 36 touchdowns, the Zephyrs were expected to struggle in a rugged, experienced EPC South.

They were picked to finish last in the division, but the team had other ideas.

“The kids always believed in themselves and what we were doing,” said Matt Senneca, who resigned as Whitehall’s coach shortly after the end of the season. “The returning players had their silver medals from last year’s district championship loss draped over their racks in the weight room and they were determined a loss like that wasn’t going to happen again. They put in a lot of work in the off-season, so even though no one believed in us, we believed in them as coaches and the kids believed in themselves.”

That belief wasn’t shattered even after a 35-7 loss to Bethlehem Catholic. Whitehall responded with four wins in its next five games, beating Parkland 32-31 on a two-point conversion in an overtime thriller, and the lone loss in that stretch was a 27-19 setback to Emmaus in a game that was much more competitive than expected.

They bounced back again to beat Allentown Central Catholic after a loss to Freedom and got off the mat again after lopsided losses to Nazareth and Northampton to close the regular season.

They posted lopsided wins over Pleasant Valley and Southern Lehigh to win their second District 11 5A title in three years and then beat District 12 champ Delaware Valley in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Longtime Lehigh Valley nemesis Imhotep Charter ended the Whitehall season, 55-7, but that loss, which left the final record at 8-6, did nothing to diminish a remarkable season.

In going from being picked last to winning a district title and knocking off three district champs en route, Whitehall became The Morning’s EPC football team of the year.

There were several other candidates for the honor. Northampton, last year’s Morning Call team of the year, went 12-1 again. Nazareth won the EPC South title. Emmaus, like the Blue Eagles, went through the regular season with a 9-1 record. Allentown Central Catholic and Parkland won District 11 titles.

But no one exceeded expectations more than the Zephyrs.

“We were always counted out, and people continued to doubt us, but that only fueled us,” Senneca said. “That kept us together. This was a very unified group.”

Senneca and staff always saw more potential with this team than those outside the program did. Several key members of the offensive line and junior quarterback Trey Dogmanits — filling in for an injured Quinn Wentling — got plenty of experience in in 2021.

But the key element was the return to health of running back Nigel Linton. Injuries limited him to 55 carries for 409 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

A much healthier Linton delivered 1,398 yards rushing on 248 carries and 19 touchdowns this season. He also chipped in 24 receptions for 350 yards and six TDs.

“In Nigel, we knew had one of the best players in the league,” Senneca said. “As long as he was healthy, we knew he was going to have a big year.”

Whitehall also got big receiving years from Jack Kocher and Braden Bashore. They enabled Dogmanits to throw for 1,997 yards and 22 TDs.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Carter Troxell evolved into a dynamic force with 86 tackles and six interceptions.

Kocher, Bashore, Dogmanits and Troxell all return next year, and Whitehall will enter 2023 with much higher expectations than it did this past season.

Senneca said he resigned because being a head coach is not a good fit for his family right now, but he is proud that he left the program in good shape. Whitehall went 0-10 in Senneca’s first season on the heels of a 2-8 mark in 2018.

“I wanted to bring back Whitehall football and we did that,” Senneca said. “This program is everything I thought it would be going back to when I played against Whitehall as a player at Central Catholic. There is not a better place to coach than Whitehall because of the support from the administration and everything we had, including the sports med team. The next coach will inherit a good situation and I will be rooting for them.”

Athletic Director Bob Hartman said the administration would be proactive in getting Senneca’s position filled as quickly as possible.

But he doesn’t want to move forward without acknowledging the success of the 2022 team.

“This is a team that exceeded every expectation this season,” Hartman said. “They gained valuable playing time the previous season and capitalized on that experience. We played well in every game but the first and last games of the regular season. We beat the 4A and 6A champs and played Emmaus and Freedom very tough. These guys were very representative of what we stand for at Whitehall. We weren’t the biggest, fastest or strongest, but we found a way.”

Hartman also saluted the sports medicine team. Because Whitehall is one of the smaller schools in the EPC South, injuries can potentially destroy a promising season and the Zephs were hampered in 2021. Whitehall was relatively injury-free in 2022.

“Our new strength coach, Zach LeDuc, got us stronger when he started and our athletic training staff, led by Chris Ohocinski, helped keep our guys on the field,” Hartman said. “We missed very few player games due to injury. That was a great collective effort of sports medicine and practicing the right way.”

As for Senneca, Hartman had nothing but praise.

“It’s a credit to Matt as the head coach to find a way to lead these guys,” Hartman said. “Matt was the play caller this season and was very good at it. He found a way to get our playmakers the ball. He had everyone pulling the rope in the right direction from the superintendent to the principal to the sports med team. It was a total team approach.”

