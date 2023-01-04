ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Spat between girlfriends led to man shooting 2 sisters, 1 fatally, outside downtown bowling alley in April, prosecutors say

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inpgg_0k35ZaFA00
Spat between girlfriends led to man shooting 2 sisters, 1 fatally, outside downtown bowling alley in April, prosecutors say Chicago Tribune/TNS

A quarrel between his current and his former girlfriend led to a man allegedly shooting two sisters, one of them fatally, last April following a birthday party at a bowling lounge near the Marina Towers downtown, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge Kelly McCarthy denied bail for the suspect, Jason McMahan, 36, during a Wednesday afternoon hearing that was audio streamed on YouTube.

McMahan, of Chicago’s West Side, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a weapon in connection with the April 30 attack that left TaShawnna Anderson dead.

Anderson, her 32-year-old sister and two friends went to the 10Pin lounge at 358 N. State St. to celebrate a birthday, prosecutors said.

Shortly after they got there, McMahan showed up with his new girlfriend, which prompted Anderson to call her 27-year-old friend, who is McMahan’s ex-girlfriend, to tell her.

Around 1 a.m., the 27-year-old friend arrived at 10Pin alone, but wasn’t able to get inside. At that point, Anderson, McMahan and his girlfriend went outside and a quarrel began between the ex-girfriend and McMahan’s current girlfriend. The fight was captured on video surveillance.

Then McMahan, another man in a red shirt and McMahan’s girlfriend all walked to her car, parked around the corner on Kinzie Street. Anderson and McMahan’s ex-girlfriend followed them and once they got to the car, the women began hurling insults at each other, according to prosecutors.

McMahan’s girlfriend called 911 and drove McMahan back to the bowling alley, while Anderson and the ex-girlfriend walked back and were met by Anderson’s sister and another woman, who had a gun she legally owns in her purse.

As McMahan and his girlfriend were still in the car parked outside the bowling alley, Anderson, her sister and the ex-girlfriend walked up to the passenger side of the car, and McMahan’s girlfriend again called 911, prosecutors said.

That’s when the woman with the gun in her purse tapped on the car’s front passenger window and McMahan jumped out and punched her in the head, prosecutors said.

As she fell, McMahan pointed a gun at Anderson, her sister and the ex-girlfriend and began firing — hitting Anderson in the chest, her sister in the leg and narrowly missing the ex-girlfriend, who began running, prosecutors said.

Anderson, 27, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital a short time later. Her sister was also taken there, police said.

McMahan’s girlfriend then drove the man in the red shirt and McMahan a short distance, where the men fled on foot. McMahan’s girlfriend came back to the scene, called 911 a third time and waited for police.

Police questioned her and she directed them to weapons inside her vehicle: a 9 mm from the center console and a 40-caliber firearm from a gun box on the driver’s side floorboard, prosecutors said. The woman holds a valid concealed carry license and firearm owner’s identification card.

Three 40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the shooting scene. Ballistics analysis revealed that all three shell casings were fired from the 40-caliber firearm recovered from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

A lawyer who represented McMahan told the court the shooting was “self-defense,” and called Anderson and her friends “stalkers” and brought up the gun in Anderson’s friend’s purse.

McMahan has felony convictions including a 2018 theft, a 2010 possession of a controlled substance, a 2004 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and another unlawful use of a weapon from Cherokee County, Georgia, prosecutors said. McMahan also has misdemeanor convictions that include a 2016 burglary, a 2013 soliciting unlawful business, a 2013 cannabis charge and a 2013 retail theft out of DuPage County.

McMahan is due back in court Jan. 24.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 21, fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 8:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Man charged with multiple counts of carjacking and armed robbery

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced a man has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking — or carjacking, for short. Sederick Wright, 22, was arrested by members of CPD’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Sunday in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. He’s accused of after being […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy