Spat between girlfriends led to man shooting 2 sisters, 1 fatally, outside downtown bowling alley in April, prosecutors say Chicago Tribune/TNS

A quarrel between his current and his former girlfriend led to a man allegedly shooting two sisters, one of them fatally, last April following a birthday party at a bowling lounge near the Marina Towers downtown, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge Kelly McCarthy denied bail for the suspect, Jason McMahan, 36, during a Wednesday afternoon hearing that was audio streamed on YouTube.

McMahan, of Chicago’s West Side, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a weapon in connection with the April 30 attack that left TaShawnna Anderson dead.

Anderson, her 32-year-old sister and two friends went to the 10Pin lounge at 358 N. State St. to celebrate a birthday, prosecutors said.

Shortly after they got there, McMahan showed up with his new girlfriend, which prompted Anderson to call her 27-year-old friend, who is McMahan’s ex-girlfriend, to tell her.

Around 1 a.m., the 27-year-old friend arrived at 10Pin alone, but wasn’t able to get inside. At that point, Anderson, McMahan and his girlfriend went outside and a quarrel began between the ex-girfriend and McMahan’s current girlfriend. The fight was captured on video surveillance.

Then McMahan, another man in a red shirt and McMahan’s girlfriend all walked to her car, parked around the corner on Kinzie Street. Anderson and McMahan’s ex-girlfriend followed them and once they got to the car, the women began hurling insults at each other, according to prosecutors.

McMahan’s girlfriend called 911 and drove McMahan back to the bowling alley, while Anderson and the ex-girlfriend walked back and were met by Anderson’s sister and another woman, who had a gun she legally owns in her purse.

As McMahan and his girlfriend were still in the car parked outside the bowling alley, Anderson, her sister and the ex-girlfriend walked up to the passenger side of the car, and McMahan’s girlfriend again called 911, prosecutors said.

That’s when the woman with the gun in her purse tapped on the car’s front passenger window and McMahan jumped out and punched her in the head, prosecutors said.

As she fell, McMahan pointed a gun at Anderson, her sister and the ex-girlfriend and began firing — hitting Anderson in the chest, her sister in the leg and narrowly missing the ex-girlfriend, who began running, prosecutors said.

Anderson, 27, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital a short time later. Her sister was also taken there, police said.

McMahan’s girlfriend then drove the man in the red shirt and McMahan a short distance, where the men fled on foot. McMahan’s girlfriend came back to the scene, called 911 a third time and waited for police.

Police questioned her and she directed them to weapons inside her vehicle: a 9 mm from the center console and a 40-caliber firearm from a gun box on the driver’s side floorboard, prosecutors said. The woman holds a valid concealed carry license and firearm owner’s identification card.

Three 40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the shooting scene. Ballistics analysis revealed that all three shell casings were fired from the 40-caliber firearm recovered from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

A lawyer who represented McMahan told the court the shooting was “self-defense,” and called Anderson and her friends “stalkers” and brought up the gun in Anderson’s friend’s purse.

McMahan has felony convictions including a 2018 theft, a 2010 possession of a controlled substance, a 2004 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and another unlawful use of a weapon from Cherokee County, Georgia, prosecutors said. McMahan also has misdemeanor convictions that include a 2016 burglary, a 2013 soliciting unlawful business, a 2013 cannabis charge and a 2013 retail theft out of DuPage County.

McMahan is due back in court Jan. 24.