WilmingtonBiz
Clean Eatz Inks Distribution Deal With The Vitamin Shoppe
A fast-growing health food company headquartered in Wilmington is now distributing nationwide through The Vitamin Shoppe’s website. Clean Eatz Kitchen’s variety boxes, each containing five healthy frozen meals, will join the online wellness retailer’s inventory of other sports nutrition products as well as vitamins, supplements, green living items and homeopathic remedies.
WilmingtonBiz
Wilmington's Slim Local Capital Market
Although Wilmington has a lot to offer, a thriving venture capital market isn’t among its highlights. Longtime Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo counts the lack of a flourishing venture capital (VC) market as a major missing local link. “You might have a company that has been talked about or created even here in Wilmington,” Saffo said, “but those individuals are having to go elsewhere to find the funding to create the company.”
WilmingtonBiz
Fierce Competition: 12 Renters Vie For Each Rental In Wilmington Area, According To Study
Competing for apartments and other types of rental dwellings in parts of the region can be a chore. Although stories describing the difficulties of securing rental housing in the Port City abound among potential residents and on social media, a new study quantifies it. According to a Yardi Matrix study shared by RentCafe, 12 renters competed for each vacant apartment in Wilmington in 2022.
WilmingtonBiz
2023: A Look Ahead
While economic factors such as inflation and interest rate changes are expected to impact several sectors in the Wilmington area this year, some signs and local professionals in those industries show optimism about the possibility of continued growth. Realtors continue to eye cooling home sale stats. The real estate market...
WilmingtonBiz
Hotel Owners Buy Carolina Beach Property For More Than $1.7M
Hospitality entrepreneurs recently bought property in Carolina Beach with plans to build a boutique hotel. Cove House LLC, managed by Robert Rosenberg and Carolina Beach resident Kaylie O’Connor, paid a little over $1.7 million for parcels that include 207 N. Lake Park Blvd., which holds the vacant Welcome Inn boarding house and a residence.
WilmingtonBiz
New Year, New Nonstop: Delta Launches Seasonal Service From ILM To Boston
Wilmington International Airport added another nonstop route to its lineup for 2023 with a seasonal service to Boston, one of 14 nonstop destinations in the airport’s tally. Delta Air Lines is now selling tickets for seasonal nonstop service from Wilmington to Boston Logan International Airport, which will run on weekends from May to September. It is the second announcement from the carrier of expanded service at ILM in recent months. In November, Delta extended its seasonal route to LaGuardia Airport to a year-round nonstop.
WilmingtonBiz
Gyms Pick Up On Strength Trend
The 1977 film Pumping Iron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and documenting the golden era of bodybuilding, features all the hallmarks of what many think of when it comes to weight training: men in cut-off shirts, sweating and grunting amongst a cacophony of clanking metal. While the spirit of bodybuilding is still...
WilmingtonBiz
NCDOT Aims To Acquire Bridge-adjacent Land To Stop Apartment Project
The N.C. Department of Transportation is attempting to acquire land currently slated for development adjacent to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in anticipation of an eventual bridge replacement. Though a replacement is still unfunded, the proposed project stands in the path of each of the four options under consideration. Acquiring...
