Wilmington International Airport added another nonstop route to its lineup for 2023 with a seasonal service to Boston, one of 14 nonstop destinations in the airport’s tally. Delta Air Lines is now selling tickets for seasonal nonstop service from Wilmington to Boston Logan International Airport, which will run on weekends from May to September. It is the second announcement from the carrier of expanded service at ILM in recent months. In November, Delta extended its seasonal route to LaGuardia Airport to a year-round nonstop.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO