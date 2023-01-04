Read full article on original website
schaumburgtownship.org
Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023
Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County to update hazard mitigation plan
Kendall County is beginning the process of updating its hazard mitigation plan for natural and man-made disasters in the coming months. Some of the hazards included are floods, snow and ice storms, and tornadoes. Roger Bonuchi is director of the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency. He says it's about identifying...
WIFR
Nicor Gas company proposes price increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Higher gas bills could reach the pipeline for the Rockford-area customers next year after Nicor files for a $321 million rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission. “Inflation is really affecting us right now; it’s affecting all businesses and customers. You see it at the grocery...
starvedrock.media
Union Depot Mural Installed In Mendota
More than a year in the making, Mendota has itself a new mural. An all-female artist crew under the direction of Westclox Studios' Ray Paseka installed the Union Depot Mural earlier this week. The half-scale painting of the Mendota Union Depot is more than 100 feet long and more than 50 feet tall. The images are hand-painted aluminum sheets mounted on a steel support grid.
vfpress.news
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears
The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
walls102.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois Now Requires 10-Year Smoke Detectors, This Does Not Mean You Have to Run Out and Replace Your Detectors Now Says Dixon Rural Fire Chief
In Illinois, working smoke detectors in every residence is the law and now the state, as of January 1, is requiring the 10-year battery smoke detectors. These are detectors with a sealed in battery that lasts for 10-years. At the end of that time, you replace the whole system. Dixon...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital being considered for $389 million expansion
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is considering a $389 million expansion of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, which would almost double the hospital’s current bed count, according to The Real Deal. The extension would add a new 290,000-square-foot building with 96 new beds, including 12 intensive...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales & Restaurant Week in Downtown Naperville!
From January 13-16, participating Downtown Naperville shops will be cutting winter prices in preparation for the incoming spring fashions for The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales!. This is the perfect opportunity to redeem unused Downtown Naperville gift cards as they are accepted at 150+ merchants!. Then bring your appetite to Downtown...
napervillelocal.com
What new suburban businesses will open in 2023?
A supermarket in Arlington Heights, an assisted living center in West Dundee and a cannabis growing facility in Wheeling are just a few of the suburban businesses slated to open in 2023. Here’s a look at some of them. Continue Reading on Daily Herald.
starvedrock.media
Seneca Police confirm thefts from R & P Carriages
Seneca Police Investigator Ron Erickson confirmed this afternoon that Police there are investigating thefts of trailers from R & P Carriages at 270 East Jackson Street in Seneca. We await details and will bring them to you.
959theriver.com
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Apartment fire in Northwest suburbs displaces families
A few families had to find temporary housing Thursday in the northwest suburbs after a fire destroyed an apartment. A fire battalion chief returning from another call first spotted the fire and called it in near Des Plaines in Maine Township.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Downtown Vandal In Ottawa Apprehended
Unfortunately Ottawa is serving as an example of how much damage one person can do. Back on December 28th, Ottawa Police were called to the 600 block of Court Street near the downtown courthouse for several reports of businesses and city of Ottawa property being damaged. As more damage reports came in, officers developed 33-year-old Connor Bartolucci of Ottawa as their suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park police give locks to Hyundai owners
It's not too late. The Orland Park Police Department will be giving away free anti-theft wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners until 4 p.m. Thursday. Supply is limited and appointments are recommended.
