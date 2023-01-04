OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO