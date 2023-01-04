ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

schaumburgtownship.org

Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023

Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County to update hazard mitigation plan

Kendall County is beginning the process of updating its hazard mitigation plan for natural and man-made disasters in the coming months. Some of the hazards included are floods, snow and ice storms, and tornadoes. Roger Bonuchi is director of the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency. He says it's about identifying...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Nicor Gas company proposes price increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Higher gas bills could reach the pipeline for the Rockford-area customers next year after Nicor files for a $321 million rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission. “Inflation is really affecting us right now; it’s affecting all businesses and customers. You see it at the grocery...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Union Depot Mural Installed In Mendota

More than a year in the making, Mendota has itself a new mural. An all-female artist crew under the direction of Westclox Studios' Ray Paseka installed the Union Depot Mural earlier this week. The half-scale painting of the Mendota Union Depot is more than 100 feet long and more than 50 feet tall. The images are hand-painted aluminum sheets mounted on a steel support grid.
MENDOTA, IL
vfpress.news

Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears

The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
HILLSIDE, IL
walls102.com

COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
MENDOTA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales & Restaurant Week in Downtown Naperville!

From January 13-16, participating Downtown Naperville shops will be cutting winter prices in preparation for the incoming spring fashions for The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales!. This is the perfect opportunity to redeem unused Downtown Naperville gift cards as they are accepted at 150+ merchants!. Then bring your appetite to Downtown...
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervillelocal.com

What new suburban businesses will open in 2023?

A supermarket in Arlington Heights, an assisted living center in West Dundee and a cannabis growing facility in Wheeling are just a few of the suburban businesses slated to open in 2023. Here’s a look at some of them. Continue Reading on Daily Herald.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
starvedrock.media

Seneca Police confirm thefts from R & P Carriages

Seneca Police Investigator Ron Erickson confirmed this afternoon that Police there are investigating thefts of trailers from R & P Carriages at 270 East Jackson Street in Seneca. We await details and will bring them to you.
959theriver.com

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure

A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Downtown Vandal In Ottawa Apprehended

Unfortunately Ottawa is serving as an example of how much damage one person can do. Back on December 28th, Ottawa Police were called to the 600 block of Court Street near the downtown courthouse for several reports of businesses and city of Ottawa property being damaged. As more damage reports came in, officers developed 33-year-old Connor Bartolucci of Ottawa as their suspect.
OTTAWA, IL

