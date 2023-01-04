ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Player Prop Bets for National Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs are just a few days out from competing for a national title. Georgia currently sits as a 12.5-point favorite as they seek to claim their second national title in as many years. The last time these two teams met was back in...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Basketball vs Florida Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will play their first road game of their SEC schedule this season as they take on the 7-7 Florida Gators in Gainesville this afternoon. This will be the 222nd meeting between these two programs in a series that Florida currently leads 120-101. The Bulldogs are 3-7 in the last 10 meetings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
WRBL News 3

Honoring his father’s Bulldog legacy

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In final seconds of the Peach Bowl the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game winning field goal. Which meant the Dawgs are going to back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale Williams […]
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Ranking Kirby Smart’s top 6 wins as Georgia's head coach

Georgia is officially headed back to the national championship after defeating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. As the Bulldogs look to become repeat champions under head coach Kirby Smart, here’s a look at Georgia’s six best wins during his tenure. 1. 2022 national championship, No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Report: Shane Beamer to Receive Huge Raise at South Carolina

View the original article to see embedded media. A game-by-game look at the Georgia Bulldogs' unbeaten season heading into the College Football Playoff championship game against TCU. Click for more.Georgia Bulldogs Football Season In Review.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice

The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA

