Read full article on original website
Related
We’ve tested almost every model of Theragun; here’s how to choose what’s right for you
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Between yard work, exercising and being in front of a computer for extended periods of time seven days a week, it’s unfortunately far too easy for me to develop stiffness and minor aches and pains in a variety of muscles. To alleviate the discomfort I frequently experience, I’ve tested and used a number of massage guns and handheld massagers.
Best freestanding punching bag
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you are looking to lose weight, release aggression or both, boxing, kickboxing and martial arts are impactful exercises that burn calories, strengthen muscles and tone the body. Freestanding punching bags are ideal for anyone who does not have time...
Best medication reminder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Staying on top of your medication is important, but it can be easy to forget to take it from time to time. That’s why a medication reminder can be handy, as it alerts you several times a day to ensure you don’t miss your next dose .
Best treadmill for seniors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While many seniors consider their leisure years to be a time for relaxation, exercise and cardiovascular activities are still important. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, most older adults should participate in at least 3.5 hours of aerobic activity per week.
Best hair clipper for fades
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fade haircuts are among the most fashionable styles today. If you’re a barber or want to give yourself a cut, you need to have the skills to produce a top-quality fade base, but you should also have the best tools possible to do so.
Theragun Elite vs. Pro: Which massage gun should I get?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, finding better ways to warm up muscles and help them recover is a major priority. Massage guns have become a trendy way to do so, with several brands offering multiple high-quality options. Theragun is one...
Best dry shampoo for dark hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have dark hair, you may need to consider many factors when shopping for dry shampoo. These include color, ingredients, application, formula and whether a white residue will hang around in your hairstyle. If you are shopping for a...
Best conditioner for bleached hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
How to remove self-tanner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the benefits of many self-tanners is that they don’t wash off in the shower. Instead, they fade over time. But as self-tanner fades, it can result in a patchy tan. At that point, you might want to remove the tanner and apply a fresh layer.
What is an epilator?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An epilator is one of many hair removal methods that provides a long-lasting, smooth finish. It is inexpensive in the long term and is designed for home use. With an epilator, you no longer have to rely on waxing or shaving to remove hair from your body.
Best plantar fasciitis inserts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From those who work out occasionally to professional athletes, plantar fasciitis is a foot condition that causes pain anywhere on the sole of your foot and can be debilitating. It can sideline even the fittest person, and without treatment, only gets worse.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0