Plano Rep. Keith Self among Republicans opposing McCarthy's House Speaker bid

Former Collin County Judge and now freshman Congressman Keith Self is one of three Texas Republicans leading the charge to block House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House in the new Congress.

McCarthy came up short in three votes on Tuesday with 20 House Republicans voting against him in the final vote.

The other two Texas Republicans voting against McCarthy are Michael Cloud of Victoria and Hill Country Representative Chip Roy who spoke on the House floor to say he and his colleagues are angry that McCarthy and other GOP leaders failed to do more to stop the recently passed $1.7 trillion federal spending plan which will require vast amounts of deficit financing.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram