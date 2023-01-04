ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Plano Rep. Keith Self among Republicans opposing McCarthy's House Speaker bid

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

Former Collin County Judge and now freshman Congressman Keith Self is one of three Texas Republicans leading the charge to block House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House in the new Congress.

McCarthy came up short in three votes on Tuesday with 20 House Republicans voting against him in the final vote.

The other two Texas Republicans voting against McCarthy are Michael Cloud of Victoria and Hill Country Representative Chip Roy who spoke on the House floor to say he and his colleagues are angry that McCarthy and other GOP leaders failed to do more to stop the recently passed $1.7 trillion federal spending plan which will require vast amounts of deficit financing.

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
The Independent

Nine House Republicans pen scathing letter railing against Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid

Nine House Republicans sent a letter criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker despite his overtures. Republican Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and seven others wrote that Mr McCarthy’s responses to their demands were “insufficient.”The letter came two days before the new Congress begins. Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November, but only by a narrow margin. Republicans will only have 222 seats, which is only four more than the required 218 votes Mr McCarthy has needed. Many conservatives have objected to Mr McCarthy’s bid. Other signatories to...
Axios

House adjourns speakership vote as McCarthy losses mount

The House on Wednesday voted to adjourn until 8 p.m. EST after three more rounds of voting on the speakership resulted in deadlock. Driving the news: The adjournment gives Republican lawmakers more time for negotiations after their House Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) lost six total bids. Why it matters: It's...
Washington Examiner

It's official: McCarthy's speaker of the House sign goes up

In the early hours of Saturday morning, U.S. Capitol crews pulled up a ladder outside the House speaker office to install a wooden sign over its front door. Workers nailed a sign that read "Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy" above the office after he overcame a historic stalemate of conservative holdouts challenging the California Republican's House leadership in the 118th Congress.
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy Flips 14 of His GOP Foes. The Rest Are Digging In.

After 12 rounds of ballots and literally thousands of votes, when the House met again on Friday morning to choose a Speaker, something happened for the first time.Kevin McCarthy flipped a vote.Not only that, McCarthy flipped 14 votes—two-thirds of the initial group of 21 that had been voting against him.Most encouraging for the Speaker hopeful? The group included Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who previously was a member of the “Never Kevin” faction, as well as Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), one of the most vocal holdouts.Still, it wasn’t enough to finally hand McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel. Seven Republicans still voted against...
CBS DFW

North Texas Congressman-elect Keith Self on why he isn't voting for Kevin McCarthy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Congressman-elect Keith Self is among the 20 Republicans who continue to block Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker of the U.S. House. Self has instead backed Florida Congressman Byron Donalds for Speaker.During an interview with CBS11 before Thursday's five votes he said, "I want someone to lead this Republican conference to address the existential threat that our nation faces today."That threat he said is the growing national debt, which has jumped to more than $31 trillion. "The Republicans have been in charge of the House of Representatives 16 of the last 23 years and this line continues...
