Central Florida students head back to the classroom as winter break ends

As the winter break comes to an end, many Central Florida students will be returning to the classroom this week.

Students in Orange, Osceola, and Volusia counties will head back to class Wednesday.

Seminole County and Lake County students returned earlier this week.

However, some other students have a little more time.

Brevard, Marion, and Polk counties will have students return to class on Thursday.

While Sumter County and Flagler County students go back on Monday.

