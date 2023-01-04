Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County

Nearly ten weeks after a man was shot and killed at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars.

Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear since the late October murder of Hayden Scarlato, who was fatally shot at the car wash on Treepoint Drive near the Kennedale-Arlington line.

The Marshals Service reports they located and captured Bear in Allen. He remains in custody at the Collin County jail on a capital murder warrant out of Tarrant County.

Two other men are jailed in Tarrant County in this case, Kristopher Luebano and Nicholas Luebano. Even though they have the same last name, investigators are not saying if they are related.

About three weeks after the murder, two other men were arrested on multiple charges including capital murder. But now both of them, Xavier Aguilar and Sonny Ayala, have been cleared and released from jail. But Kennedale police are not saying anything to explain that.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram