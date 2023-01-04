Read full article on original website
Related
What does the ‘Blue Wall’ mean on Chicago PD?
Chicago PD has never been afraid of delving into police corruption. There have been several storylines that chronicle the struggle that the IU has run into when dealing with superiors who bend the rules, and that includes commander Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) himself. The recent episode “This Job” was the...
Are Tony and Ziva coming back in NCIS?
Every now and then, the NCIS rumor mill starts up again. Michael Weatherly started the recent situation with one simple tweet. Tony and Ziva may be heading back to NCIS. That’s what Weatherly seems to want us to believe with a recent tweet. It was all in response to a fan sharing that they would rather see Tiva back (that’s the Tony and Ziva ship name for those who weren’t away or don’t do shipping).
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0