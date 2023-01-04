A pedestrian in the roadway of southbound US 23 was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing, when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO