Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Expect Trevor Lawrence to post big numbers in the Jaguars’ win-and-in game vs. Titans.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes at Raiders (Sat.)

2. Josh Allen vs. Patriots

3. Jalen Hurts vs. Giants

4. Joe Burrow vs. Ravens

5. Trevor Lawrence vs. Titans (Sat.)

6. Dak Prescott at Commanders

7. Geno Smith vs. Rams

8. Justin Herbert at Broncos

9. Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions

10. Brock Purdy vs. Cardinals

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Trevor Lawrence vs. Titans (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Lawrence was awful for managers in fantasy championship week, scoring 4.5 points in a meaningless game. This week’s game is for all the marbles, however, as a win over the Titans means a division title and playoff berth. Tennessee has been awful against quarterbacks, too, allowing 28 touchdown passes and the fourth-most points.

Start ‘Em

Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Rodgers has been unreliable for fantasy managers for most of this season, but this week's game against the Lions is for a postseason berth and the matchup is favorable. Detroit has surrendered 25 touchdown passes and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, so Rodgers is in a good position to find success. He'll be a top-10 option at the position this week.

Dak Prescott at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys have a chance to win the NFC East with a win and an Eagles loss, and they could be the NFC No. 1 seed if both the Eagles and 49ers lose. As a result, Prescott and most of the Cowboys starters should see a full complement of snaps against the Commanders. The veteran has scored 27-plus fantasy points in three of their last four games.

Geno Smith vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks can earn a playoff berth with a win over the Rams and a Packers loss, so they’ll be playing all of their starters. That’s good news for fantasy managers with Smith, who faces a Los Angeles defense that has allowed at least 16.7 points to four different quarterbacks since Week 11. That includes two players who scored more than 22 points.

More Starts

Jarrett Stidham at Chiefs (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Brock Purdy vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mike White at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Geno Smith vs. Rams ($6,000)

Brock Purdy at 49ers ($5,700)

Mike White at Dolphins ($5,300)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Kirk Cousins at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins put up a stink bomb last week, scoring just 7.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. This week’s matchup against the Bears is a positive one, but how much will Cousins play? The Vikings have clinched the NFC North and the No. 3 seed in the conference, so Cousins could see limited time if the game gets out of hand against a patchwork Bears team.

Sit ‘Em

Justin Herbert at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert is on a three-game streak of stinkers, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in each, including two with fewer than nine. The Chargers have wrapped up a postseason berth and could be playing to remain the No. 5 seed, but could Herbert be rested if the Ravens lose at Cincinnati? It’s possible. Plus, playing in Denver is never a positive matchup.

Jared Goff at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Goff and the Lions are playing for a postseason berth, but so are their opponents, the Packers. Green Bay has been tough on enemy quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 10.4 points to the position in the last four weeks, and Goff has struggled on the road more often than not. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 14.8 points in all but one roadie.

Deshaun Watson at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Watson is coming off his best fantasy game of the season, scoring 21.9 points in a win over the Commanders. He did it with just nine completions, however, though three went for touchdowns. Regardless, the Steelers will be playing for a postseason berth and have held quarterbacks to an average of fewer than 10 points in their last four games.

More Sits

Daniel Jones at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tom Brady at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mac Jones at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Justin Herbert at Broncos ($6,800)

Kirk Cousins at Bears ($6,500)

Tom Brady at Falcons ($6,400)

