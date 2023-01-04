Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU
Before the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs battle for college football’s biggest prize, a closer look at how the two schools compare.
Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
College Football Playoff Title Preview
