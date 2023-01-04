ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Booze is 10% ethanol, 90% marketing so maybe it's time to try Dry January | Arwa Mahdawi

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XZus_0k35VrQn00
A tap beer being poured. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

I blame Gwyneth Paltrow, myself. The actor turned entrepreneur may not have been the first celebrity to launch a business empire, but the rise of Goop seems to have coincided with a craze for side hustles among the glitterati. Entertainers aren’t content with just entertaining any more – they’re all business moguls, too. Lil Nas X has a skincare line; Selena Gomez has a makeup brand; Jessica Alba has a baby product company; Kim Kardashian sells performance underwear.

While skincare has become a popular celeb business, the biggest grift is probably still booze. By one calculation, there were fewer than 40 celebrity-affiliated booze brands in 2018; now there are reportedly more than 350 . I won’t list them all but, to give you a taste, Graham Norton is shilling wine, the Chainsmokers (remember them?) have a Tequila brand, Jamie Foxx has a bourbon, Cameron Diaz has launched a “clean” wine brand that is vegan-friendly. (And thank God for that, eh? I’d been getting really tired of all those meaty wines.)

Even Alex Jones, the Infowars conspiracy theorist, is rumoured to be releasing a bourbon – called Conspiracy, of course. It’s a sign, if ever there was one, that the celebrity booze brand trend is officially out of control.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: booze is 10% ethanol and 90% marketing.

Want to know why celebs are so keen on the alcohol industry? As someone who once worked on an A-list celeb’s spirit brand back in my advertising days, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: booze is 10% ethanol and 90% marketing. You think you have a refined taste in alcohol? You think you know what you like? Nah, you’ve just been successfully marketed to. You’ve just been successfully manipulated.

Vodka is the prime example of this. I always think it’s funny when people insist they have a favourite vodka because, unless it’s truly bottom-of-the-shelf stuff, it’s all quite similar. In fact, until 2020, the official US government definition for vodka was something “ without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color ”. That definition has now changed to concede that vodka can have character, but I maintain that there is very little difference between brands.

Related: So you decided to stop drinking? I did - and these are my year’s lessons

In fact, the Planet Money podcast once sent three samples of vodka (Grey Goose, a homemade version, and a very cheap kind) to a lab to be analysed . The lab said that they were all basically the same but that the cheapest version was probably best because it contained slightly less of a compound that causes allergies.

Grey Goose, by the way, is an incredible case study in how marketing can shape your tastes. In 1996, a liquor baron and branding genius called Sidney Frank (he’s the reason Jägermeister shots became a thing) decided he wanted to invent a new vodka. How would he steal market share from Absolut, which was the biggest brand on the market at the time? He’d just sell something, he decided, that was double the price . And he’d get it from France, because people associate luxury with France . They sourced a nice-tasting vodka but the reason Grey Goose became the “it” vodka for a while was largely because it was very expensive.

Maybe you’re a wine drinker. Maybe you think you’re too sophisticated to be influenced by labels and price tags. Maybe you are – but studies show that the average drinker can’t really tell the difference between cheap plonk and the fancy stuff. And guess what? If you tell someone the wine they’re drinking is expensive they’ll tend to enjoy it more .

A 2008 study, for example, found that people’s enjoyment of wine was affected by their perception of how much it cost. When drinking a wine that they’d been told was pricey, participants in the study actually had increased activity in the medial orbitofrontal cortex, part of the brain that is associated with pleasure. The study notes that it “provides evidence for the ability of marketing actions to modulate neural correlates of experienced pleasantness and for the mechanisms through which the effect operates”. In English? That translates to “we’re all sheep who need to be told what we should like by marketers and price tags”.

Related: We are at a time of year when booze-induced dread peaks. So I quit alcohol for good | Mia Ristovska

I’m not saying all this to make the vodka aficionados and wine snobs among us feel bad, by the way. I’m saying it because if, like me, you’re looking for some motivation to do Dry January or cut down on booze in 2023, then let this be a lesson to you (and me). Your drink of choice isn’t always influenced by your taste buds alone. The advertising industry has a lot to do with it. Cheers!

  • Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Guardian

Meet the people who took an evening class… and changed their life

‘When I missed home most, cooking helped’: Baneta Yelda, baker, Manchester. I studied biology in Iraq for my undergraduate degree and worked in a pathology lab. In my 20s, I fled the place where I was born and raised, when Islamic State were advancing. I arrived in the UK in 2014, only intending to stay for a week, but I became a refugee. Living in London I took a job working for the NHS. I loved being part of the health service, starting as a lab assistant before moving on to train doctors and nurses.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Guardian

‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that

A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
The Guardian

Ronan Vibert obituary

The British character actor Ronan Vibert, who has died aged 58 after a brief illness, made his most impressive entrance in Saving Mr Banks, the 2013 live-action Disney film about PL (Pamela) Travers, author of the Mary Poppins books. In the opening scene, set in 1961, the writer – played...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

‘Cruel and cold’: man faces backlash for dousing unhoused woman with water

San Francisco is once again reckoning with its treatment of unhoused people after a video of a business owner spraying a woman with water from a garden hose spread online. Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in downtown San Francisco, admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he blasted water on an unhoused woman sitting on the sidewalk in front of his business. The video, captured on Monday morning by the owner of a nearby bakery, shows Gwin spraying the woman, who was crying out in distress. In a calm voice, Gwin then tells her, “Just move,” before spraying her again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

South Africa police investigate alleged plot to poison CEO with cyanide

Police are investigating an alleged plot to poison the chief executive of a South African power utility. Faced with political pressure, André de Ruyter resigned from his post at Eskom on 14 December after failing to solve a crisis in the company that has led to record levels of power cuts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
The Guardian

UK considers supplying handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

Britain is considering supplying a handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first time a western country has indicated it may supply its homemade heavy armour to Kyiv in the war against Russia. No final decision by Downing Street has been made, British sources added, but Ukraine is hoping...
The Guardian

Joanna Hicks obituary

Other lives: Co-founder of International Animal Rescue and the Primate Trust in Goa with expertise in caring for monkeys
The Guardian

Spare by Prince Harry review – a flawed attempt to reclaim the narrative

The monarchy relies on fiction. It is a constructed reality, in which grown-up people are asked to collude in the notion that a human is more than a human – that he or she contains something approaching the ineffable essence of Britishness. Once, this fiction rested on political and military power, supported by a direct line, it was supposed, to God. Nowadays it relies on the much frailer foundations of habit, the mysteries of Britain’s unwritten constitution, and spectacle: a kind of symbolism without the symbolised. Ceremonials such as the late queen’s funeral are not merely decorative; they are the institution’s means of securing its continuance. The monarchy is theatre, the monarchy is storytelling, the monarchy is illusion.
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
125K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy