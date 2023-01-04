ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

TikTok's addictive anti-aesthetic has already conquered culture

By Carolina A. Miranda
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0rul_0k35Vn9700

For the record :
6:28 p.m. Jan. 4, 2023 : A previous version of this story mis-titled a Boney M. song as “Ma Rainey.” It is “Ma Baker.”

If Franz Kafka were to reconceive "The Metamorphosis" for our era, he might decide to ditch the novella in favor of a series of surreal TikToks — Gregor Samsa as eyes and mouth green-screened onto a picture of a roach jacked from the web.

Kafka is long gone. But thankfully, we have Kendria Bland , a Mississippi comedian who does a semiregular bit on TikTok about the travails of a pack of domestic roaches who like to party behind the refrigerator and sneak Popeyes when the humans aren't around. One defiant arthropod, Roachkeishiana , refuses to scuttle when the lights come on and crafts a wig out of hair she finds in the bathtub. "You know how many times I got stepped on?" she says with a haughty hair toss. "I'm still here."

The skits bring together a complex array of sight gags while winking at the tropes of ’hood films and sensationalist talk shows . But the production values couldn't be more lo-fi: Bland plays every role with different wigs and uses TikTok's editing tools to green-screen herself twerking on a kitchen table and fighting a pair of beetles. The crude special effects won't win her an Oscar, but on TikTok, perfection takes a backseat to wit.

Bland's comedy represents TikTok's promise. The app, which presents short-form videos in a frantic endless scroll, is governed by (famously creepy) algorithms that deliver posts to those deemed likely to enjoy them — which is how a one-minute cockroach skit by a comedian in Vossburg, Miss., can draw 1.3 million likes and be shared almost 90,000 times, including by me. (I am here for all cucaracha content.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKxBh_0k35Vn9700
(Shira Inbar / For The Times)

Despite — or rather because of — its ubiquity, TikTok finds itself in the crosshairs. The app has long raised concerns for the ways its parent company, the Chinese tech firm ByteDance , may employ the mountains of data it harvests from its users. Just before Christmas, a report unearthed evidence that ByteDance employees — already criticized for suppressing content such as Black Lives Matter posts — had taken an even more Orwellian turn, using location data to track journalists. Some university campuses in the U.S. have banned the app from their networks and numerous states prohibit it on government devices . And a newly signed federal law has extended the ban to all government devices.

The alarm over security hasn't put a damper on the app. TikTok couldn't be more popular — especially among teenagers . It has had more than 3 billion downloads globally and its engagement rates outdo Facebook and Instagram. It is relentlessly sticky — addictive, one might say. And whatever its fate, it has already transformed culture: reshaping language, turning dance moves into social currency and making video into something we watch vertically rather than horizontally. When Noodle, a TikTok-famous pug died last month, obituaries proliferated across news media. The last pop concert you went to? Its set may have been inspired by the aesthetics of TikTok.

What are those aesthetics? An app as acutely atomized as TikTok can make those a challenge to articulate. So I have borrowed the format of "Notes on Camp," in which the ultimate high-low interpreter, Susan Sontag , attempts to pin down the elusive sensibility that is camp. "Many things in the world have not been named," she writes in the opener, "and many things, even if they have been named, have never been described."

So with apologies to Sontag, here are my notes on TikTok:

1. The TikTok aesthetic is an anti-aesthetic.

Instagram, with its historically square frame and vaguely cursive font (formally known as Instagram Sans ), is the "Live Laugh Love" pillow of the social media apps — evoking high gloss and photogenic meals. Facebook's dull-blue interface feels so bureaucratic that critic Joanne McNeil once wrote that it looked "as if a government body were running it."

TikTok's design, by contrast, is almost no design. On a phone, practically the entire window is handed over to video, with controls discreetly laid out around the right and bottom edges. There are no brightly colored frames. TikTok's logo rarely even comes into view — usually only appearing when a video is shared.

This design reduces the presence of any one person or brand. Handles and avatars of content creators are so minimal they almost elude legibility. I am a fan of numerous creators on TikTok. I'd be hard-pressed to name more than a few of them.

2. TikTok's non-aesthetic promotes a perceived informality.

If Instagram is the airbrushed influencer, TikTok is the friend you talk trash with at the end of the day. TikTokkers face the camera in bathrobes and hair bonnets while sitting in their cars or standing before their bathroom mirror. A common convention is for people to film themselves while tucked into bed.

I follow Shabaz Ali ( @shabazsays ) for his biting duets (these allow TikTok users to place their own video side by side with another). In his bits, Ali offers running commentary on videos that feature ostentatious displays of wealth — such as a poolside doghouse or a heated driveway . In each post he is lying down, wrapped in a fuzzy fleece blanket. If you happen to be sprawled on a couch while scrolling TikTok (which I overwhelmingly am), the sensation is of being on a video call together, sharing an eye roll over the worst rich people habits.

Except that you're not.

3. On TikTok, you don't follow people, you follow an algorithm. Or, rather, the algorithm follows you.

Unlike other apps, TikTok doesn't require you to follow anybody in order to view videos. In fact, the app undermines the practice, shooting videos straight to the For You Page (a.k.a. the FYP), which greets you every time you log on. That feed is driven not by your careful selections but by algorithms.

In 2020, TikTok offered a cursory explainer on this recommendation system, which is drawn from your device's settings as well as your habits. "A strong indicator of interest, such as whether a user finishes watching a longer video from beginning to end," the post explains, "would receive greater weight than a weak indicator, such as whether the video's viewer and creator are both in the same country."

Alex Zhu, the Chinese tech entrepreneur who devised TikTok's progenitor, the lip-syncing app Musical.ly , has likened these algorithms to a set of "invisible hands." But the New Yorker's Jia Tolentino has a better metaphor: "Some social algorithms are like bossy waiters: they solicit your preferences and then recommend a menu. TikTok orders you dinner by watching you look at food."

When you first land on TikTok, it is a fire hose of random content. But once the algorithm plugs its feelers into your brain, it starts feeding you videos suited to your sensibilities. I currently sit at a confluence of various socially useless Toks — among them, Latin American Meme-Tok , Awkward Christianity-Tok and Rudy Valencia-Tok (the unfolding story of an everyday cuate who appears to have been busted on the app for cheating on both his wife and his mistress, inspiring telenovela levels of plot deconstruction).

This hyperspecialization makes TikTok incredibly sticky. Imagine a TV channel geared to your most peculiar tastes. (There is, indeed, a whole corner of TikTok devoted to lampooning TikTok's habit-forming qualities .)

But it can also suck you into an algorithmic hole. Vox's Sara Morrison recently wrote about how TikTok's algorithm had pummeled her with videos related to trauma and death. "What I am getting is a glimpse at just how aggressive TikTok is when it comes to deciding what content it thinks users want to see and pushing it on them."

4. TikTok's megastars get the spotlight, but it's the randos who feed the addiction.

The big TikTok influencers with tens of millions of followers — such as Charli D'Amelio and Khaby Lame — are the ones who land media profiles and sponsorship deals. But ultimately TikTok's appeal rests on that endless scroll of content being shoveled into your lizard brain. That means lots of little posts from people whose content you've never seen before and are liable never to see again.

A good night on TikTok — my TikTok, at least — is a thoughtful armchair analysis of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," a Korean grandma transforming leftover Costco chicken into a sumptuous kalguksu and an old man riding a cow along a major thoroughfare in the Central Valley. On their own, these videos would never rise to the level of must-see anything. But in the aggregate, it becomes entertaining — like chatting with a group of witty (algorithmically selected) friends at a party: "You won't believe it, but on the way over here, I saw a guy riding a cow."

Naturally, this raises questions about the ways in which we all labor for free to generate content for social media companies. (That's a story for another time.) But it's also indicative of how a virtual nobody can become TikTok famous overnight. Put up a compelling post — say, a toddler dancing on a table at a mountaintop rave — and it will be dueted , parodied , imitated and shared ad infinitum, including by Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.

5. TikTok prizes performance.

Kylie Jenner's posing might work as a still image on Instagram, but it feels like dead air on TikTok. The short-form video format favors action, which is why spoofs about the Kardashians are far more engaging to watch than the Kardashians themselves. (I'm a devotee of Yuri Lamasbella (@yurilamasbella), who, armed with a few wigs and a ring light, perfectly skewers their expressionless affect .)

Commentary, comedy, music, movement, dance, clever cuts, found footage, catchy audio and animals doing funny things are all grist. Sometimes it's a truly bizarre combination of all of the above, such as a surreal nine-second collage of tigers and a motorcycle racing through a cornfield with footage of Turkish TikTok influencer Yasin Cengiz — known for making his belly bounce when he dances — superimposed on top.

The manic nature of these short films — which began as 15-second videos when TikTok launched in 2016 and can now run to 10 minutes in length — feel like a return to the roots of cinema. Thomas Edison's early Kinetoscope films from the late 19th century, short looped films seen via a viewing cabinet, come to mind. These mini-movies featured boxing , acrobats and a body builder flexing his muscles — films full of frenzied physical activity to convey the radical nature of the new motion pictures.

Naturally, fragments of old Kinetscope films have made their way onto TikTok .

6. TikTok prizes repetition.

Manic performance reads well on an app on which you have about six seconds to grab someone's attention. So does repetition. If a concept or visual gag gains traction, repeating it can extend the moment.

A man dancing in a public square in Asia set to Boney M.'s "Ma Baker" becomes popular , so the account holder posts endless variations . Fijian TikTokker Shaheel Prasad (@shermont22) goes viral for his spoofs of runway models , strutting barefoot while bearing pieces of hardware as if they were haute couture, so he produces dozens of similar posts. "This is a trend that will be bound to end," he told the New York Times' Guy Trebay . "But meanwhile I will try to keep doing it as long as I can."

Repetition moves across accounts too. A popular tune — say, a remix of Busta Rhyme's "Touch It" or Armani White's "Billie Eilish" — can become a staple for videos featuring smash-cut wardrobe changes. Songs, settings, movements, dances and concepts are relentlessly rehashed, wringing a measure of soothing predictability from TikTok's general anarchy. It also creates a low barrier for entry: Users don't have to be original to achieve prominence; all they need is a clever spin on a trending hashtag.

Ultimately, the endless repetition can feel like a trap. I've seen some creators repeat concepts to the point of exhaustion. It brings to mind an early episode of "Black Mirror" in which Daniel Kaluuya plays a man in a technological dystopia: Suffering a break over the exploitative practices of a nameless entertainment state, he threatens to kill himself with a shard of glass during a live broadcast. This reckless act of candid expression proves so popular that he is condemned to repeat the act every night.

7. TikTok is an ouroboros of looking.

On Instagram, if you feel passionately about a post, you can leave a comment. On Twitter, you can retweet and add a comment. But TikTok is unique in its duet function, which has spawned a near-infinite array of reaction videos commenting alongside other posts — like a hall of mirrors, or that Greek snake of antiquity eating its own tail.

A staggering number of duets involve one person commenting on the kitchen prep of another. (TikTokker @chefreactions is a master in this category, a professional chef known for verbally dismembering hack recipes : "That looks as if E.T. ended in a tragic house fire.") And, of course, there's the duet train, in which one user pairs her video with another who pairs it with another and another — like a digital exquisite corpse. The format was employed to terrific effect on the sea shanty "Soon May the Wellerman Come," which went viral last year , allowing performers to add successive layers to the original song.

The duet is one of the most intriguing aspects of the app: a form of looking that is far more active than clicking "like." Even more intriguing: Many duets are very simple in nature, featuring one person quietly observing rather than offering a judgmental reaction. These calm expressions of looking rarely go viral. But there is something affirming about them.

It recalls a point once made by critic John Berger . "Soon after we can see, we are aware that we can also be seen," he wrote. "The eye of the other combines with our own eye to make it fully credible that we are part of the visible world."

8. TikTok is real life.

If all of this seems irrelevant because you aren't on TikTok, well, TikTok has found its way to you regardless.

The TikTok effect has sent Big Tech back to the drawing board on long-established apps. In July, a Google exec revealed at a conference that, according to internal studies, 40% of young people turn to TikTok or Instagram when looking for a basic service like lunch — not a search engine like Google. Since then, Google has made user reviews much more prominent on its maps and now delivers many more images, graphic text boxes and social media feeds in its results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3955iG_0k35Vn9700
(Shira Inbar / For The Times)

And the influence extends beyond the internet. TikTok has inserted new slang into the language and generated new works of theater. (Remember the fans of Pixar's "Ratatouille" who essentially crowdsourced a musical that wound up on a New York stage ?) And the app is a juggernaut in the music industry, where new songs and old ones alike can become hits — like Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," which became a cultural touchstone after being resuscitated by an Idaho skateboarder with a taste for cranberry juice in 2020. Now performers such as Megan Thee Stallion collaborate with TikTok to test the waters on singles releases.

But the TikTok effect goes beyond basic virality; its aesthetics manifest within the literal architecture of art.

Rosalía 's Motomami tour featured a stripped-down set with three vertical screens that projected live images of the singer and her dancers. Green-screen effects were employed, showing the singer playing piano, for example, against a backdrop of rolling green hills. (Very TikTok.) The climax was the moment Rosalía launched into the hit "Bizcochito." The choreography begins with a familiar viral gesture of the singer standing with her hand on one hip, pretending to chew gum while looking annoyed.

When I attended her concert in October, this pantomime had been all over TikTok for weeks. When the sequence began, the crowd roared in response. Cellphones went up. And the young woman seated in front of me recorded the sequence and uploaded it to TikTok. TikTok came to life, then promptly became more content for TikTok.

To TikTok, we submit our gaze. And through the filter of the algorithm we find it projected back at us — broken down and commodified into bite-size morsels that might feel like the intimate dispatches of a thousand individuals but, in the end, are simply the output of an opaque, all-knowing machine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok

News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes.  She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
New York Post

Mom slammed for exploiting her ‘gothic baby’ on TikTok: ‘It’s toxic’

Wednesday Addams’ signature gothic style is back — and being worn by a tiny fashionista. While many parents choose pretty pastels or onesies with cute motifs for their babies, ex-pro wrestler Rebecca Hardy has TikTok users divided over her unusual outfits, dressing her daughter Eevee up as a goth. Hardy regularly posts clips showing the “day in the life of a gothic baby” to her 1.2 million followers — although not all appreciate the dark aesthetic. The mom of four recently responded to the popular United Kingdom talk show “Loose Women” after the hosts slammed her viral gothic baby videos as “toxic.” Hardy, who is...
Distractify

The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity

For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
TheDailyBeast

Prominent LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead in Metal Box

Police in Kenya are investigating whether the LGBTQ rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was murdered in a hate crime. The decomposing body of Chiloba, who had spoken of being attacked in the past, was found in a metal box by the side of road near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday and identified a day later. A moto-taxi driver reported seeing the metal box being dumped by men in a car with no license plates, according to the BBC. Chiloba has spoken out for gay rights in Kenya, where sex between men is illegal and punishable by 14...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Man Who Spent $15,000 To Become A Dog Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'

There are many dog lovers in the world and most of them express their adoration for canines by owning one or more pups, but that wasn't enough for one man in Japan. He calls himself Toco and since he was a child, he always dreamed of becoming an animal. Now that he is an adult, he's spent two million yen, the equivalent of $15,000, to make his dream a reality, and bought a hyper-realistic human-sized collie costume.
Deadline

Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85

Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
pethelpful.com

Dog Has Better Dance Moves Than Most People Could Ever Hope to

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Question of the day, is it normal to be jealous of umm.. a dog's dance moves? Because this darling dog owned by TikTok account holder @Torinishino is making us wish we had these sort of moves on the dance floor. This very well may be the Paula Abdul or Ginger Rogers of dogs.
KARE 11

Latin American NYE superstitions go viral ahead of 2023

ARIZONA, USA — It’s no secret that at the end of every year, people do what they can to ensure a prosperous new year. And a new trend on TikTok is proving that to be true. Thousands of videos are showing people eating grapes during the first seconds of the new year and Cassie Sorensen is no different.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kabosu, Japanese Dog Who Inspired Global ‘Doge’ Meme, Is on Its Deathbed

The Japanese dog that inspired the internet “doge” meme and even became the face of a joke cryptocurrency is dying. Kabosu, a 17-year-old shiba inu, is suffering from leukemia and liver disease and stopped eating and drinking on Christmas Eve, its owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher from Sakura, announced on Instagram. Kabosu became arguably the internet’s most recognizable dog after a 2010 picture showing it with folded paws and an alarmed expression—accompanied by a fictitious inner monologue in broken English—went viral on sites including Reddit and 4Chan. Three years later saw the birth of Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency whose backers included Elon Musk. Dogecoin traded as high as $400 before crashing; it is now trading at 71 cents.
The Independent

Globe-trotting YouTuber shares bizarre five-word travel advice

A YouTuber who has travelled the world with his “brave” and “curious” feline to places including Mexico, Arizona, Greece, and the Pyrenees tells owners to “do more with your cat”.Albert Colominas, 35, who currently lives in New York, US, has taken his two-year-old Bengal cat, Mia, on adventures around the globe – travelling by plane, boat, and car and showcasing the many talents of his “muse” to hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.The senior brand manager from Barcelona has taught Mia several tricks, such as sitting, rolling over, waiting for food, and jumping onto his shoulder...
COLORADO STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
500K+
Followers
78K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy