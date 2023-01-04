ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Sara Aqel Wants to Lead a New Generation of Women Chefs Across the Middle East

By Chris Dwyer
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mN8rR_0k35VmGO00

Seventy floors above Dubai , by a terrace looking up towards Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the table in front of me is heaving with a dazzling spread of Mediterranean dishes.

It serves as a delicious reminder of the breadth and diversity of that region, with meatballs lifted by garlicky tzatziki and dill, a decadent creamy dip of feta al forno, then the Italian classic of vitello tonnato, the tuna sauce piped as a mousse amidst curls of veal, finished with charred pickled onions.

They’re dishes crafted by Sara Aqel, chef de cuisine at Fi’lia in the SLS Dubai Hotel . She’s a young woman on a mission, not only to serve thoughtful, delicious cuisine but also change the face of the restaurant business in Dubai —and across the wider Middle East.

At Fi’lia—named for the Italian for “daughter”—she’s leading the only restaurant in the Middle East with an all-female management team. Almost all her front-of-house stuff are also women, from countries including Nigeria and the Philippines, India and Ukraine, France and the US. She too is an immigrant, fighting against the odds to rise to her position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zdv6D_0k35VmGO00
Aqel’s vitello tonnato

Born and raised in Jordan to Palestinian parents, she grew up surrounded by food, going to markets to understand seasonality and using meals to forge community. “Even my biggest memories of school and friends were around food,” Aqel says. “Some kids would skip classes because they wanted to smoke—we used to skip classes to eat shawarma!”

The bounty of incredible local ingredients and an innate joy working with food led her to start catering events at just 15 years old. She explains that it was simple finger food stuff—sliders and pizzas—but it led to her next opportunity, working at The House of Art in Jordan’s capital, Amman, where she ran a breakfast menu every weekend. Kitchen life hooked her. “I liked the rush, the adrenaline, people asking who made the food,” she says. “And then their surprise to learn that I was only 17.”

A year later she left home for culinary school in Switzerland at Les Roches, a renowned academy of culinary arts. Thereafter her career truly took off, starting with a prestigious internship for six months in the famed restaurants of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, followed by a semester at the Four Seasons in Amman and then a move to Dubai.

In the UAE, she first worked at Al Muntaha, a fine dining restaurant at the celebrated Burj Al Arab hotel, before she got a call from an Italian restaurant called Torno Subito that had been opened by Italian culinary legend, Massimo Bottura .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lj3V7_0k35VmGO00
Bottura and Aqel

He and his chefs mentored and inspired her—leading her to fall further under the spell of Italian and Mediterranean food—while also supporting her quiet drive to be the best and a groundbreaker in a region where female chefs are by far the exception, not the norm.

Then, of course, Covid-19 intervened, and restaurants closed in Dubai for 11 months. Sara worked in cloud kitchens, creating menus and consulting, but always looking for the perfect position, especially after painful rounds of rejection elsewhere—until Fi’lia came calling. While there are other outposts of the restaurant from Miami to Paris, this one proudly wears its own mission on its sleeve as a place where “strong women from all over the world come together in Dubai to lead a world class food and beverage operation.”

“At other restaurants I wouldn’t even get the chance to do a food test, just because of my age or where I come from as Jordan isn’t a ‘culinary destination,’” Aqel says. “But I felt like I was hired here at Fi’lia exactly for the same reasons I was rejected in so many jobs in Dubai. I was hired for my age, I was hired for my gender and I was hired for where I come from. I just felt like I’m the right piece falling into the right spot. The puzzle just fit.”

Her appointment marked a significant step forward for women in the industry, as well as a huge responsibility to represent the first female-led restaurant in Dubai and across the wider region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Z7eT_0k35VmGO00
Feta al forno

“There are always people who look at you, wondering when you are going to drop the ball and fail. We represent, in general, how females work in this industry,” Aqel says, acknowledging the pressure. “It’s a very heavy load, with very heavy hours, in a very stressful job. We have 225 seats! But now the majority of people are saying ‘look how good they’ve done’. And that’s a good thing.”

The accolades have poured in for Aqel and the team in less than a year, notching a Bib Gourmand from Michelin, winning Best New Restaurant in the Middle East from La Liste and earning a spot in the French culinary bible Gault & Millau. Despite the success, she’s still pushing. But for what?

“What we do, but on a bigger scale,” she says. “A signature restaurant by myself. A restaurant that genuinely promotes sustainability.”

All along the way, she hopes she and her team can have a positive impact on the restaurant industry in Dubai and the wider Middle East. And now at only 26, it’s clear she’s just getting started.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

BMW’s Kaleidoscopic New Concept Car Can Shift Between 32 Colors at the Push of a Button

The most outlandish concept car of 2023 may have arrived in the first week of the year. BMW unveiled the stunning i Vision Dee at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday. The sleek prototype is packed with futuristic features, like a color-changing exterior and a windshield-spanning head-up display (HUD), which might actually start popping up in the marque’s upcoming vehicles. The Dee—which stands for Driver Emotional Experience—is unlike any ride in BMW’s current lineup, save for the digital kidney grilles. It has a cleaner and more streamlined design than any of its predecessors. It’s not a complete...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Giant Bluefin Tuna Just Sold for $275,000 in Japan. Here’s Where You Can Order It.

Superstitious seafood lovers in the US will soon have the opportunity to eat the most auspicious fish of 2023. A gigantic bluefin tuna that sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market will be served up at two stateside sushi restaurants next week. The hefty 467-pound bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, was snapped up by Hiroshi Onodera of the famed Sushi Ginza Onodera chain. The prized tuna was broken down at an Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, and will now be shipped to the other high-end outposts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Just Snapped Up Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Condo for $23.7 Million

When Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million nearly three decades ago, he set a league record. Now, the billionaire owner has made history yet again—this time in the real estate realm—with the purchase of a new penthouse in Palm Beach.  Kraft recently dropped a whopping $23.7 million on an oceanfront condo in South Florida, making it the priciest pad to ever sell in the ritzy island enclave, according to the Wall Street Journal. For context, that’s about $3 million less than the original asking price when it was first listed in September. The swanky seaside digs span roughly...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The Most Expensive Watches Sold at Auction in 2022, From a Unique Patek to Rare Rolexes

The three major watch auction houses, Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips, together sold $626 million worth of watches in 2022. Phillips took the lead, with year-end sales of $227 million, followed by Christie’s at $220 million, and Sotheby’s watch sales totaled $179 million. The following tally of the top 20 lots shows Patek Philippe and Rolex continue to rein as the highest-priced brands, but this year, Richard Mille, F.P. Journe, George Daniels and Audemars Piguet take their place among the top 20, a trend that reflects the greater importance of pieces made by independent watchmakers at auction. Here are the top watches...
Robb Report

This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million

Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...
Robb Report

The Family That Owns Bruce’s Beach in California Is Selling It Back to LA County for $20 Million

One of California’s most famous properties is heading back to the hands of local officials. Just six months ago, Los Angeles County signed off on an unprecedented deal that returned two parcels of waterfront property in Manhattan Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce. Over a century ago, the Black couple began turning Bruce’s Beach into a bustling resort loved by the area’s Black community, but the family was pushed out by white residents in the early 1990s. Now, the family is selling the land back to the county for nearly $20 million.  The board made the headlining decision in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

This Striking 213-Foot Support Yacht Concept Looks Like a Life-Sized Origami—and That’s the Point

Origami as an art stretches back thousands of years, but it continues to influence modern designers worldwide. Case in point: Astilleros Armon has just unveiled a new yacht concept inspired by the practice of paper folding. The 213-footer, aptly christened Origami, represents the first monohull support vessel in the Spanish yard’s fleet. Astilleros Armon says it has enjoyed great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, but is hoping to cater to more clients with the new monohull model. Penned by Schwalgien Yacht Design, Origami features a sleek hull and a sharp vertical bow to pierce through the water. Amidships, a collection...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Inside the Bonkers $19 Million Triplex Penthouse Atop NYC’s Historic Hampshire House

How much would you pay to own a piece of New York City history? If the answer is somewhere around $19 million, the penthouse at 150 Central Park South is up for grabs.  Perched atop the Hampshire House building on Billionaires’ Row, this 10,000-square-foot triplex is one of the most iconic residences in all of Manhattan—and construction has yet to begin. Rest assured all the hard work has been done for you. In fact, design plans for the opulent pad have already been approved and even won several awards, as reported by Forbes. When complete, the tower’s crown jewel will have four bedrooms, four...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Robb Report

How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets

The Flying-V, an experimental aircraft that promises significantly greater fuel efficiency over more conventional commercial jet designs, is moving towards a larger, more complicated version since the scaled, 10-foot model took flight in 2020  in Germany. The Flying-V was designed as a fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft in which the passenger seating, fuel tanks and baggage hold are built into the wings. The aircraft will eventually have a 214-foot wingspan. Research shows that the unusual design stands to gain up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than an Airbus A350 jetliner, considered today’s most advanced design. At full scale, the Flying-V would seat 315...
Robb Report

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the World’s Largest Archaeological Institution, Is Opening This Year

About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Malibu Manse Comes With a Key to One of the World’s Most Exclusive Surfing Havens

Along with Palm Beach in Florida and New York’s fabled Hamptons, there are few beachside communities as costly or posh as Malibu, the Southern California hamlet long-favored by Hollywood and billionaires. For decades, Malibu has been pricey, but the pandemic period has seen this already exclusive enclave become even more so amid a string of nine-figure sales.  Although not exactly nine-figures, a new property designed by cult architecture firm Standard Architecture is raising the bar for aesthetics and style in Malibu’s ultra-private Point Dume neighborhood. Priced at $23.9 million and repped by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates,...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

Prince and Whitney Houston vs. Shakira and Journey: Which Music Company Owns the Greatest Hits?

‘Selling out” used to be a bad thing. But then certain musicians started getting offered up to half a billion dollars for the rights to their entire recording output, and selling out suddenly became rather enviable. Investors spent $5.3 billion on music catalogs last year, snapping up artists’ oeuvres the way people used to collect LPs, and everyone from Bruce Springsteen ($500 million) to Bob Dylan ($300 million) has decided to cash in. Two of the strongest players in the game are Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Which has the best playlist? Listen up.  Primary Wave Hipgnosis Songs Fund THE ARTIST WHO...
Robb Report

Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion

Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
Robb Report

Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer

Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023.  The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune. In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical...
Robb Report

Robb Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy