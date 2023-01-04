ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best cookbooks for serving up culinary delights, from Mediterranean cuisine to vegan favourites

By Susan Low
 3 days ago

Whether you’re a cheese fancier, vegan -curious, accomplished baker in need of a challenge, or just after recipes that will breathe new life into your repertoire, there’s a cookbook for you. The breadth and quality of cookbooks published in 2022 was impressive, even if cookbook sales have tailed off somewhat since Covid.

Philip Stone, media manager at Nielsen BookData, says: “Overall, sales of cookbooks in the UK in 2022 are down six per cent versus pre-pandemic levels [compared with 2019, year-to-date]. However, we’re entering the key period for cookbook sales, so all that could change by the end of the year.” According to Stone: “The major growth areas in the market in recent years have been healthy and vegetarian cookery and Middle Eastern cuisine, while titles that offer quick and easy recipes are always popular.”

Judging from Nielsen BookData’s list of the 20 top-selling cookbooks of 2022 shown to The Independent , books aimed at slimmers are popular, too. At the time of writing, three titles from Kay Featherstone and Kate Allinson, the duo behind publishing sensations Pinch of Nom , were in Nielsen’s top 20, with Pinch of Nom Comfort Food being the top seller.

Close behind was One: Simple One-Pan Wonders from Jamie Oliver . Books on baking continue to woo cookbook lovers, too – two books from blogger and baker Jane Dunn ( Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate! and Jane’s Patisserie: Deliciously customisable cakes ) were on Nielsen’s top-20 list.

Other big names to publish cookbooks this year include Heston Blumenthal ( Is This a Cookbook?) and Tom Kerridge ( Real Life Recipes ). Neither Nigel Slater nor Nigella Lawson published books this year, but fingers crossed for 2023.

How we tested

Choosing just 10 cookbooks was a torturous exercise of fervid comparison and agonised debate. We were on the lookout for books that will be absolute keepers – the ones you’ll still be using a decade from now. We valued those likely to top wish lists, too – books that would produce a thrill of excitement when the fancy wrapping paper was torn off.

We also highly rated books that broke new ground, that showed originality, great writing and gave fresh insight into food and culture. It goes without saying the recipes tested had to taste great, too.

The result? A round-up of cookbooks to see you peacefully into the new year and the years to come.

The best cookbooks for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – ‘Home Food: Recipes to Comfort and Connect’ by Olia Hercules, published by Bloomsbury: £13, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for a slice of social history – ‘West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica’ by Riaz Phillips, published by DK: £18.59, Hive.co.uk
  • Best for keen entertainers – ‘Cooking: Simply and Well, for One or Many’ by Jeremy Lee, published by 4th Estate: £24.99, Wordery.com
  • Best for creative, meat-free cooking – ‘Nistisima’ by Georgina Hayden, published by Bloomsbury: £19.69, Hive.co.uk
  • Best for rethinking British food – ‘The British Cookbook’ by Ben Mervis, published by Phaidon: £30.15, Hive.co.uk
  • Best for Moro devotees – ‘Moro Easy’ by Sam and Sam Clark, published by Ebury Press: £24.99, Wordery.com
  • Best for adventurous cooks – ‘Mezcla: Recipes to Excite’ by Ixta Belfrage, published by Ebury Press: £20.19, Hive.co.uk
  • Best for bakers, old hands and newbies – ‘The Last Bite’ by Anna Higham, published by DK: £17.27, Blackwells.co.uk
  • Best for cheese-lovers – ‘A Portrait of British Cheese’ by Angus D. Birditt, published by Quadrille: £19.05, Hive.co.uk
  • Best for those who like it spicy – ‘Hoppers: The Cookbook’ by Karan Gokani, published by Quadrille: £24.99, Wordery.com

‘Home Food: Recipes to Comfort and Connect’ by Olia Hercules, published by Bloomsbury

‘West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica’ by Riaz Phillips, published by DK

‘Cooking Simply and Well, for One or Many’ by Jeremy Lee, published by 4th Estate

‘Nistisima’ by Georgina Hayden, published by Bloomsbury

‘The British Cookbook’ by Ben Mervis, published by Phaidon

‘Moro Easy’ by Sam and Sam Clark, published by Ebury Press

‘Mezcla: Recipes to Excite’ by Ixta Belfrage, published by Ebury Press

‘The Last Bite’ by Anna Higham, published by DK

‘A Portrait of British Cheese’ by Angus D. Birditt, published by Quadrille

‘Hoppers: The Cookbook’ by Karan Gokani, published by Quadrille

The verdict: Best cookbooks

The Independent

The Independent

