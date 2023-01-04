Cody Fisher: Two men charged with nightclub murder to stand trial in July

Two suspects charged with the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher have been told they will stand trial in July.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged on Saturday with killing Mr Fisher, who was stabbed on the dancefloor at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth , Birmingham .

Judge Paul Farrer KC ordered a trial in the case to start on 3 July and he also fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for 17 March.

Gordon and Carpenter were both remanded in custody.

