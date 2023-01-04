Plex today is announcing that TV and movie rentals are just around the corner. After the last few years of waiting, Plex says it should have TV and movie rentals ready for users soon. Initially the company planned to have this feature out quite some time ago. It was first announced at CES in 2020, but then hit snags due to the pandemic. This was followed by a bug with Android TV, Android mobile, and Amazon Fire TV devices that would randomly stop the streaming playback whenever ads came up.

