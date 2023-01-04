Read full article on original website
Best of CES 2023: Displace Wireless TV
The Displace Wireless TV was one of the most interesting devices we saw at CES 2023. CES is where we see some of the most astounding and confounding devices that the companies are working on, and that makes for some interesting announcements. Among those announcements, we have the Displace Wireless TV. This is a TV that can actually stick to most services in your home.
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld launches January 26
Razer announced the Edge cloud gaming handheld back in 2022 at RazerCon, but it’s officially announcing the launch date for the device at CES 2023. We already knew the device would be coming this year but Razer had been tightlipped about a launch date for the Edge up until now. The good news for anyone wanting to get their hands on one, is that the wait is almost over.
Google Pixel 7a will offer 8GB of RAM, another video appears
The Google Pixel 7a surfaced a couple of days ago, basically revealing its design. That leak came quite early, as the phone is not expected to launch anytime soon. That being said, another Pixel 7a video just appeared, along with a confirmation that the phone will feature 8GB of RAM.
Google Pixel Watch starts getting fall detection
Google may have started rolling out Fall Detection to the Pixel Watch. The company hasn’t officially announced the rollout but at least one user has confirmed receiving the feature via what appears to be a server-side update. Their watch showed a prompt to set up Fall Detection after a restart. The watch is running firmware version RWD9.220429.070 which rolled out early last month.
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro uses AI to track your head position
Razer at CES today is announcing the Leviathan V2 Pro, its new gaming soundbar for PC that uses artificial intelligence to power head-tracking technology. Razer as a company is no longer just about gaming specifically. Hailing itself as the world’s premier lifestyle brand for gamers whenever it can. That being said, Razer is still primarily focused on advancing and improving the gaming experience as much as possible.
Razer reveals its biggest Blade gaming laptop ever at CES
Every year like clockwork, Razer announces a refreshed lineup of Blade gaming laptops at CES, and this year it’s introducing the new Blade 16 and Blade 18. Two new size categories that push performance to new heights for gamers. The standout here is the Blade 18. Razer’s biggest gaming...
ASUS puts its cyberpunk spin on gaming chairs with the Destrier
ASUS is expanding its gaming chair lineup with the new ROG Destrier announced at CES this week, a gaming chair that is less like the traditional racing style design and more like the ergonomic workhorses that won’t let your back down. The Destrier, from a design standpoint, is equal parts sleek and menacing with its ergonomic influences and that futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic that applies to so many ROG products.
Best of CES 2023: Roborock S8 Series
The Roborock S8 is the best robot vacuum yet. Roborock is back at CES this year, with a brand new robot vacuum. The Roborock S8 Series, which consists of three models, technically. That includes the Roborock S8, S8 Plus and the S8 Pro Ultra. With the new S8 series, it...
WhatsApp adds proxy support to enable messaging during internet blackouts
WhatsApp is adding proxy support to enable users to stay connected during internet blackouts. The Meta-owned messaging app will let users connect to a proxy server to send and receive messages when the internet is blocked or restricted in their areas. This feature is available globally across all platforms. According...
Best Of CES 2023: Razer Project Carol
Razer has come up with some crazy concepts over the years, and the latest concept which it brought to CES this year, called Project Carol, is its best one yet. First and foremost, this is a concept product. Which means there’s definitely a chance it never moves into actual full production. But we really hope it does because it’s a game changing product for gamers.
Razer's Project Carol wants to envelop you in sound
Razer has come up with some pretty intriguing concept products over the years, and its latest is called Project Carol, which the company debuted at CES 2023 this week. Project Carol is Razer’s latest idea for more immersive audio. Intended to envelop you in sound in a way you might expect from a headset. Except, without you actually using a headset.
You'll be able to rent TV and movies through Plex soon
Plex today is announcing that TV and movie rentals are just around the corner. After the last few years of waiting, Plex says it should have TV and movie rentals ready for users soon. Initially the company planned to have this feature out quite some time ago. It was first announced at CES in 2020, but then hit snags due to the pandemic. This was followed by a bug with Android TV, Android mobile, and Amazon Fire TV devices that would randomly stop the streaming playback whenever ads came up.
Twitter data of over 200 million users is on sale for just $2
Twitter has suffered a massive data breach impacting more than 200 million users. The leaked data set reportedly contains personally identifiable information such as email addresses, names, screen names, follow counts, location, profile picture URLs, and account creation dates of Twitter users. All this information is available on a hacker forum for as little as $2.
Citizen's second-gen CZ Smartwatch uses AI to determine fatigue
At CES 2023, Citizen announced the second generation of its CZ Smart smartwatch, which will not only run on Wear OS 3 but also feature an AI-powered “self-care advisor” that leverages the technology of NASA and IBM Watson. Citizen’s YouQ app uses AI to determine your Chronotype.
Official OnePlus 11 wallpapers are now up for grabs
You can now download the official OnePlus 11 wallpapers. The phone launched in China yesterday, while its global launch is coming next month. These wallpapers have been shared by XDA Developers, and chances are they will be included on the global model too. Both static & live OnePlus 11 wallpapers...
First OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year, as testing begins
The very first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year. According to a new report, it has entered private testing in India. The tablet’s codename is ‘Aries’, if this report is to be believed. This information comes from MySmartPrice, and the info has been received from an unnamed source.
Google came to CES with a big digital billboard to shame Apple into adding RCS
CES is currently ongoing in Las Vegas, and as usual, Google is there with a pretty big presence. However, this year, they have a big digital billboard outside of their venue, targeting Apple. 9to5Mac posted a video of it on Twitter. Basically, the billboard starts with a text message to...
Best of CES 2023: Ring Car Cam
Ring’s Car Cam is the only dash cam you should consider buying. Ring came to CES with a rather new product, that’s also pretty interesting this year, and that is the Car Cam. It’s a dash cam for your car that also has Alexa built-in. But it’s also more than just a dash cam, as it does sport two cameras. To record the road, as well as what’s happening in your car. This allows it to protect your car, like a regular Ring camera would in your home.
