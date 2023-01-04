ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “ South Africa ” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.

The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.

“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.

“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.

As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.

