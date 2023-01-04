ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 24 Ohio State preview

Maryland men’s basketball, searching for answers, returns home for a matchup against No. 24 Ohio State. The Terps have lost two straight games and four straight games against power conference opponents, the last three coming by an average margin of 25.3 points. Maryland has struggled to generate offense, especially in the first half. In those four games, Maryland has scored an average of 16.8 points in the first half while shooting 20.2% from the field (21-of-104). The poor starts are certainly concerning, and the stats associated with them are staggering.
MM 1.6: Maryland men’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Maryland men’s lacrosse released its 2023 spring schedule Thursday, which features multiple prominent opponents. The Terps are fresh off one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA history, in which they went a perfect 18-0 on their way to a national championship. Maryland’s 2022 run marked the program’s 13th national title and second under head coach John Tillman.
Maryland looking for sixth straight win

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since a 90-67 loss to unranked Nebraska on December 4, No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball has won five straight games. The Terps are looking to make it six in a row when they host Michigan State on Saturday. “We’re not a new team anymore,” Maryland senior guard and forward Faith […]
Maryland Basketball: With a brutal upcoming stretch, Terps need to shake their slump quickly

After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball looks to rebound from its biggest loss since joining the Big Ten — a 35-point loss to Michigan — on the road against Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever...
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out

The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House

Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
