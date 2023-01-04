ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Neurosurgeon reveals how long it really takes to process alcohol in bid to save lives

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRuvS_0k35UxlM00

A neurosurgeon whose son died in a crash after a party has taken to TikTok to share how long it really takes to process alcohol .

Dr Brian Hoeflinger explains in this clip how your body metabolises drinks and shots, insisting knowing this could save your life.

In the video, he uses plastic shot glasses to illustrate how it takes an hour to process one measure of alcohol, and how that builds.

The doctor has written a book, The Night He Died , to share the cautionary tale of how his 18-year-old was killed in a drunk driving crash.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
The Independent

Girl who died after taking ecstasy pill for first time researched effects earlier that day

A teenage girl died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with pals, an inquest has heard.A-Level student Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the drug as she stayed a friend’s house last summer.She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn’t be saved.Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was ‘well within’ the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she’d warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who...
The Independent

Mother says hospital staff was ‘in disbelief’ when her baby was born with teeth

A woman has shared how hospital staff were in “disbelief” when her baby, Dawson, was born with teeth.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Jordan Bloss-Wilson, showed her child when he was a newborn. As the baby was yawning, two teeth could be seen at the bottom of his mouth.The mother said her peers were surprised by Dawson’s birth in the text over the video, writing: “When your baby is born with teeth and all the hospital staff is in disbelief [because] they’ve never seen this before.”In the caption, she also pinpointed a statistic regarding how often babies are...
The Independent

Voices: Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma

Prince Harry is publicly processing the trauma from his past and his actions speak to the challenges that veterans up and down the country experience.As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Harry, his latest endeavour seems to me another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood.Claims to have killed 25 Taliban, whatever their truth, are both unwise but also counter the unspoken code of the UK armed forces. The cynic in me suspects that the book’s editors wanted something salacious. But Harry should have refused.There is an unwritten rule that...
The Independent

Raised by Wolves star sent to hospital after being bitten six times by beach seal

Raised by Wolves actor Loulou Taylor shared images of her injuries after being attacked by a seal. The actor, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama series, was in the water at Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, when the marine mammal came ashore.In footage shared by the New York Post, beachgoers are seen excited by the seal’s presence at first, however, the atmosphere shifts as the seal begins biting people.It returns to the water where it encounters Taylor, who’d been swimming and had missed the commotion from other beachgoers.In footage shared on her Instagram story,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ before King Charles coronation

Prince Harry failed to confirm if he will attend King Charles III’s coronation in a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview.“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” the Duke of Sussex said.“I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added, confirming he “still believes” in the monarchy but is unsure if he will be part of its future.UK viewers can watch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

‘Alarming’: Prince Harry allegedly mocks Prince William’s thinning hair in new memoir Spare

Prince Harry has allegedly taken a swipe at his brother's hair loss in the latest blow from his tell-all memoir Spare.In the book, which is due to go on sale in the UK on Monday 8 January, the younger royal mentions seeing the Duke of Wales at his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021.“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry writes, bringing up his "familiar scowl" before describing his brother's thinning hair as "alarming".He noted it was "more advanced than mine" despite only being two years his junior.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spare: Revelations from Prince Harry’s bookTikToker devours raw salmon fillet on a bus and the internet is horrifiedPrince Harry says he was 'probably bigoted' before meeting Meghan
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

Avatar: James Cameron’s gamble pays off as Way of Water achieves amazing box office feat after 21 days

James Cameron’s huge Avatar gamble has paid off in an immense way following its latest box office feat.The film, which was released in December, is a follow-up to the 2009 original, which is the highest-grossing film of all time.Cameron has made no secret of the fact that he needed the film, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, to be a huge success – especially considering there are four sequels in the works.While the director claimed that the film needed to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time to break even, Variety reported that he was embellishing and that...
The Independent

Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered

Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.Furniture and mattresses were loaded into five vehicles this afternoon at the house where the murders happened in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/5rdSv68dl9— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023In late November,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Doctor reveals NHS hospital corridors are being used as part of emergency department

An NHS doctor has explained how pressure on his hospital has left staff using a corridor as an emergency department.Dr Andy Ashton who is a consultant A&E doctor at Whiston Hospital in Prescot, Merseyside, said he and his colleagues had put numbers on the wall to tell where the patients are."We've put numbers on the wall to see where patients are, we resisted that for a long time because we didn't want to say that the corridor was actually a place but we've had to do that," he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

‘Close your eyes and you won’t feel it’: Harry compares first meeting Camilla to getting an ‘injection’

Prince Harry reportedly compares his first meeting with stepmother and Queen Consort Camilla to getting an “injection” in his new book. The Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare has apparently been released in Spain five days ahead of its official publication date on 10 January. A report by Reuters said the book was available at several bookstores in the country, including in Madrid. According to MailOnline, which said it obtained copies of the book titled En La Hombra (translated as In The Shadow), Harry says he was fearful Camilla would be his and William’s “wicked stepmother” after her marriage to...
The Independent

CCTV image released in search for missing couple with newborn baby

Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image that is believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance.Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have been missing since their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday.The family then walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.#UPDATE | We have released a new CCTV image of who we believe is Constance which was outside of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy