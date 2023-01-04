ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Vail Daily

Letter: Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone

On Monday night, a strong, young NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, took a hit to the chest and suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. Thanks to an immediate response from medical personnel, Hamlin received cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep his blood flowing, as well as one or more shocks from a defibrillator to return his heart to a normal rhythm. While now in the hospital in critical condition, he is alive with the potential to make a full recovery. In cardiac arrest, time is critical, and this rapid response may well have made the difference between life and death for Hamlin.
WHIO Dayton

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse

Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. Doctors say they're still evaluating what caused Hamlin's heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night's game in...
WTOP

DC doctor on signs to watch for during a workout to assess heart health

Heart health is front and center after millions watched Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday from apparent cardiac arrest. Knowing CPR can be a lifesaving skill, but cardiologists say the rules of how to do CPR have changed since COVID-19. When the NFL safety collapsed...
Salon

Cardiologists explain what could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Millions of horrified Americans watched as the NFL player collapsed after being struck in the chest by Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Even in a game notorious for inflicting devastating injuries on players, Hamlin's cardiac arrest was especially shocking to the public, which watched live as first responders spent 10 minutes administering CPR and applying a defibrillator. Among other questions, Hamlin's cardiac arrest raises concerns about how such a seemingly bizarre tragedy could have happened in the first place.
ktalnews.com

Local doctors share insight on cardiac arrest among athletes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse prompted questions about how common cardiac arrest is for athletes, particularly football players. Dr. John Evans, the Cardiothoracic Surgeon at CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and other doctors say although it is rare, college and professional athletes can...
Popular Science

Cardiac arrests like Damar Hamlin’s are rare—but teams must be prepared

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during a match against the Minnesota Vikings on November 13, 2022. On January 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest after a tackle. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty ImagesBuffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest during a game. Experts weigh in on the rarity of heart problems in impact sports.

