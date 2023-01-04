Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
Letter: Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone
On Monday night, a strong, young NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, took a hit to the chest and suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. Thanks to an immediate response from medical personnel, Hamlin received cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep his blood flowing, as well as one or more shocks from a defibrillator to return his heart to a normal rhythm. While now in the hospital in critical condition, he is alive with the potential to make a full recovery. In cardiac arrest, time is critical, and this rapid response may well have made the difference between life and death for Hamlin.
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse
Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. Doctors say they're still evaluating what caused Hamlin's heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night's game in...
DC doctor on signs to watch for during a workout to assess heart health
Heart health is front and center after millions watched Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday from apparent cardiac arrest. Knowing CPR can be a lifesaving skill, but cardiologists say the rules of how to do CPR have changed since COVID-19. When the NFL safety collapsed...
Cardiologists explain what could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Millions of horrified Americans watched as the NFL player collapsed after being struck in the chest by Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Even in a game notorious for inflicting devastating injuries on players, Hamlin's cardiac arrest was especially shocking to the public, which watched live as first responders spent 10 minutes administering CPR and applying a defibrillator. Among other questions, Hamlin's cardiac arrest raises concerns about how such a seemingly bizarre tragedy could have happened in the first place.
Local doctors share insight on cardiac arrest among athletes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse prompted questions about how common cardiac arrest is for athletes, particularly football players. Dr. John Evans, the Cardiothoracic Surgeon at CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and other doctors say although it is rare, college and professional athletes can...
Cardiac arrests like Damar Hamlin’s are rare—but teams must be prepared
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during a match against the Minnesota Vikings on November 13, 2022. On January 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest after a tackle. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty ImagesBuffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest during a game. Experts weigh in on the rarity of heart problems in impact sports.
