ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County man is behind bars and charged with an open count of murder following a fatal shooting in Panama City Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department were called to a wooded area near the intersection of 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Deputy terminated, arrested on theft charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy is in custody after officials say he stole money from an inmate. On Dec. 16, deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation was launched into former deputy Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, who worked at Walton County Jail. During the investigation,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off.  Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 5, 2023

James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.  Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.  45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

BCSO celebrates newest captain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
waltonso.org

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Lathell L. Barnes for No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies stopped Lathell L. Barnes for speeding just outside of Cottondale and learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Deputies also discovered Barnes had an active warrant for child support out of Leon County. After his arrest, Barnes admitted...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
CHIPLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy