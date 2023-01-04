ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports. Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time. The police collected a substance in...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Ed Dodds among potential future GMs

The Indianapolis Colts will see a lot of turnover when it comes to the front office and coaching staff, including assistant general manager Ed Dodds. Acting as Chris Ballard’s right-hand man since 2017, Dodds has made a name for himself as a popular general manager candidate. He has interviewed a few times in recent offseasons but ultimately declined those opportunities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

