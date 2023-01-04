Read full article on original website
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
BOS Security Officer Awarded for Lifesaving EffortsBOS SecurityAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
“Peach Bowl Girl” Weighs In On Viral Moment She Was Caught On Camera: “I Was Distraught… I Was Just Praying”
Stealin’ hearts at the Peach Bowl. If you were watching the Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia last Saturday, then there’s a good chance you saw the cameras zone in on one Ohio State fan in specific…. She captured the hearts of tons of dudes across social...
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment
On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Texas fans react to Texas A&M's hiring of Bobby Petrino
Texas A&M may have whiffed again, and did so in dramatic fashion. The Aggies announced the hire of Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator on Wednesday. The move now gives head coach Jimbo Fisher two lightning rod coordinators to distract from himself. The bold strategy might not work. You...
Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports. Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time. The police collected a substance in...
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: Football World Reacts To Peach Bowl Officiating Mistake
Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday by the slimmest of margins. When a game is decided by one point, it's natural to look back at every single detail of the action to see if the outcome could have been changed. Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz tweeted on Tuesday what appeared to be a clip of a missed holding call on Georgia's first touchdown.
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Update
A sad story involving a former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is getting even sadder. Legendary Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter could be heading back to prison. The Indy Star first reported the news. "Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say,...
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved
Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral
Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win
Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
Look: ESPN Anchor Changes Her Opinion On Stetson Bennett
ESPN anchor Elle Duncan is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. However, she initially wasn't thrilled when quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return for a fifth college football season. Understandably, she's since changed her tune on this matter. “I’m riding (the bandwagon) baby,” Duncan said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Let’s...
