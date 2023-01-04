ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
The Spun

Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports. Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time. The police collected a substance in...
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Peach Bowl Officiating Mistake

Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday by the slimmest of margins. When a game is decided by one point, it's natural to look back at every single detail of the action to see if the outcome could have been changed. Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz tweeted on Tuesday what appeared to be a clip of a missed holding call on Georgia's first touchdown.
The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Update

A sad story involving a former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is getting even sadder. Legendary Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter could be heading back to prison. The Indy Star first reported the news. "Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say,...
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
The Spun

Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved

Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
The Spun

Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral

Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
The Spun

Look: ESPN Anchor Changes Her Opinion On Stetson Bennett

ESPN anchor Elle Duncan is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. However, she initially wasn't thrilled when quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return for a fifth college football season. Understandably, she's since changed her tune on this matter. “I’m riding (the bandwagon) baby,” Duncan said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Let’s...
FanSided

FanSided

