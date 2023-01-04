Read full article on original website
Pet lovers see their dogs as special, one in a million creatures. Soon you'll be able to get a robot that's one in a million, too. Dog-E from tech toymaker WowWee ($80), launched Wednesday at CES, is an app-connected robot dog that's unique to each of its owners thanks to its over one million possible combinations of lights, sounds and personality traits.
Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else), but the latest drop -- and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago -- does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
Um… this lives somewhere between sweet and insane.
If you're having trouble getting started on your New Year's fitness resolution, it may just be that you haven't found the right exercises yet. After all, there's no rule that says working out has to be miserable, and if you're a Nintendo Switch user after a more enjoyable alternative, then Ring Fit Adventure may be just what you're looking for.
CES is famously the place where big tech companies showcase new TVs, laptops and smart appliances. But it's often the case that robots end up stealing the show. From cute pet robots, to truly weird automatons, to those revolutionizing farming and industry, we can't get enough and we're here to introduce you to them all.
Despite the roughly 1 billion people worldwide living with a disability, the beauty industry hasn't historically made products that suit their needs. With Selma Blair sharing her makeup routine with multiple sclerosis on TikTok and launching a line of inclusive tools, accessibility is now a topic of conversation for many brands.
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Last summer, reality dating show Love Island’s head was turned. In a surprising move, the reality dating show swapped its fast fashion sponsors — which have previously included Missguided and I Saw It First — for secondhand platform Ebay.
