Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports of scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line

Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
newstalk940.com

Drug Traffickers High on Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Multiple crews working on grass fire in Stinnett area near FM 1319

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in the Stinnett area near FM 1319. The Fritch Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments are on scene. The release says Borger Fire Department is currently in route with UTV’s to...
STINNETT, TX
KFDA

Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline

It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

