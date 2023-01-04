Read full article on original website
Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports of scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are […]
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
SCAM ALERT: Potter County officials warn of ‘warrant for your arrest’ scam
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, on January 6, someone called the Potter County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had a warrant for their arrest. Officials found that the caller...
Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Gun Violence experts share types of guns used and where violence takes place
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As NewsChannel 10 continues the series on gun violence trends in Amarillo, today we debunk myths over the types of guns used in cases and misunderstandings about where gun violence occurs. “Well certainly a large capacity weapons or or high caliber weapons can do a lot...
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Amarillo Police to host women’s recruiting event on Jan. 28
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Later this month, the Amarillo Police Department will host a women’s recruiting event, giving community members the chance to visit with female officers in the department to answer questions and give community members the opportunity to apply to work for the department. According to a news release from the department, the […]
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line
Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Drug Traffickers High on Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
Multiple crews working on grass fire in Stinnett area near FM 1319
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in the Stinnett area near FM 1319. The Fritch Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments are on scene. The release says Borger Fire Department is currently in route with UTV’s to...
Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline
It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
Amarillo Schools are Filling Those Blank Spaces with Happiness
I have spent many days walking the halls of Wolflin Elementary School. That is where my daughter went to school and where I was the yearbook staff for many years. I miss those much simpler times. I have spent many days in their cafeteria. I would go and have lunch...
