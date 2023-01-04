Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO