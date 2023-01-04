Read full article on original website
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World
The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
foodlogistics.com
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
India IIT offers BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
Are you interested in taking a career path in artificial intelligence and data science? Then you better pursue a course in Bachelor of Technology in Indian Institute of Technology Patna as it has recently launched a programme in the related field to get the students certified in the said field.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
Industrial Distribution
John Deere Debuts New Planting Technology, Electric Excavator at CES
During John Deere's CES 2023 keynote address, the company revealed two new technologies, ExactShot™ and an electric excavator, that will help Deere's customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable. ExactShot allows farmers to reduce the amount of starter fertilizer needed during planting by more than 60%. The technology uses...
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
marktechpost.com
This Lightweight Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model is a Robust Visual Object Tracker that Can Run on Mobile Devices
You probably remember a scene from a movie where we see lots of large screens in a dark room that are tracking cars, people, and objects. Then the antagonist walks in, watches the footage carefully and notices something, and shouts, “wait, I see something.” This method of drawing a box and tracking the movements of the same object/person/car is called visual tracking, and it is a highly active research field in computer vision.
aiexpress.io
Examples of Natural Language Processing
Often, we don’t ponder the complexities of our languages. It’s been hypothesized that, like strolling, talking is a discovered habits that turns into second nature in progress as a result of it may be practiced so usually. It’s a pure approach of speaking that depends on indicators, symbols, and language to go on information and understanding. Furthermore, there are quite a few exceptions to grammatical ideas like “Okay earlier than E except after C,” demonstrating that language doesn’t adhere to a inflexible algorithm. Due to people’ growing reliance on computing methods for communication and job completion, machine studying and synthetic intelligence (AI) are gaining recognition. The quantity of unstructured data, the absence of express guidelines, and the shortage of real-world circumstances or intent make what comes readily to folks extraordinarily difficult for computer systems.
salestechstar.com
Ohio-based haptic startup Contact CI is launching a new product, “Maestro EP” at CES 2023!
Maestro EP is a cutting-edge Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics product. Contact CI is ushering in a new era for user interaction within simulation training and ultimately VR/AR experiences on the whole. Maestro EP enables virtual reality users to reach their hands into the experience while feeling engaged tangibly via highly tailored and impactfully nuanced simulations of the sense of touch.
A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class
Interacting with a chatbotPhoto bypiqsels; Public Domain Image. A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat. A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.
aiexpress.io
AI startup looks to transform data into AI models and applications, closes series A funding
Profet AI at this time introduced that it has raised $5.6 million in a collection A funding spherical. The Taiwanese startup develops no-code AI/ML options purpose-built for producers in a variety of industries. Based in 2018, Profet AI seeks to allow producers, a distinct segment within the enterprise AI section,...
Artificial Intelligence Is More Relevant Than Ever… What Can You Create With It?
A.I is the infinity gaunlet of technology. And A.I like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are the gems that fit on that gauntlet. So, that might leave you wondering,. So, in this article, you’ll see a bunch of ways you can use A.I, from making fat wads of cash to mystical art to hang on your wall.
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
constructiondive.com
AI is coming for construction, experts say
With its ability to learn, solve problems and recognize patterns at a velocity and scale no human will ever match, artificial intelligence is poised to reshape how buildings are designed, built and operated — and 2023 will be the year it takes hold. “Artificial intelligence will transform our industry...
programminginsider.com
Latest AI Technology – Revolutionising Modern-Day Business Operations
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Software development has become an integral part of modern businesses to streamline processes and increase productivity. Moreover, it allows firms to boost efficiency and output with less effort. However, business owners always look for the latest AI developments to improve productivity.
Autonomous tech could revolutionize agriculture, help labor shortage
At the Consumer Electronic Show, tens of thousands are in attendance to see the latest technology, including an 18-ton piece of farming equipment by John Deere. NBC News’ Jacob Ward spoke with Deere CEO John May about how the technology could help revolutionize the agriculture industry and help with the labor shortage.Jan. 7, 2023.
Agriculture Online
John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023
As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
