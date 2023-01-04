Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
kwos.com
Missouri’s governor: state government must compete with the marketplace for employees
Missouri’s governor predicts state employees will be pleased with his proposed budget, which he’ll unveil during this month’s State of the State address. Governor Mike Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “Ever since I’ve been here (as governor), we realized we’ve got...
kwos.com
939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” is on-location Thursday at Governor’s prayer breakfast
About 650 people are expected to attend Thursday morning’s Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Jefferson City. The breakfast begins at 7 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and will feature lawmakers from both parties. The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event for Missourians. Organizers say its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for state leaders at the start of the legislative session.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
abc17news.com
ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia
ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
kwos.com
Three straight sellouts at Mizzou Arena for Tiger basketball
The Missouri Tiger men’s basketball team will be playing Saturday morning in front of its third straight sellout at Mizzou Arena. The 20th-ranked Mizzou team is 12-2, with their two losses to then #6 Kansas in late December and at #13 Arkansas Wednesday. Mizzou will battle Vanderbilt tomorrow morning...
KMBC.com
Lucas Kunce announces another Missouri Senate bid, this time targeting Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democrat Lucas Kunce used the Jan. 6 anniversary to announce his second bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri, this time against Senator Josh Hawley who drew national attention that day. Last year Kunce lost the Democratic primary to billionaire Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce, who was...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Deadly fire in central Missouri’s Mexico was set
Authorities in mid-Missouri’s Mexico say a December blaze that killed a 60-year-old woman had been set. The December 23 fire at an apartment building on West Breckenridge killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart and destroyed nine apartments. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) officials say that fire and a separate fire on Elmwood drive were both caused by a person or persons.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Rowden elected as Missouri Senate President; Plank and Steinhoff sworn-in
Missouri’s 2023 legislative session is underway in Jefferson City. Both chambers gaveled-in at noon on Wednesday, per the state Constitution. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers: 111-52 in the Missouri House and 24-10 in the Senate. State senators have unanimously elected State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) as Senate President Pro Tem. State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) has been elected as the new Missouri House Speaker.
KOMU
Columbia elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year in Dunkin' sweepstakes
Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release. Dunkin'...
South College Avenue shut down after car flips
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH CENTRAL BANK
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance accepting a safeguarding agreement between the City of Sedalia and Central Bank. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said this is an additional service that Central Bank offers to the city. In other news from the meeting, the council appointed two members to the Sedalia...
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
kwos.com
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
Comments / 0