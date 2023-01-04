ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
EATON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive

TheRide hopes to improve reliability with these upcoming adjustments

ANN ARBOR, MI -- TheRide is making adjustments to many of its routes starting Sunday, Jan. 22. In an effort to improve its reliability and on-time performance, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is adjusting the amount of time its buses will serve the stops in between timepoints. Timepoints are the stops along a route that a bus must reach and leave at a scheduled time.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Public helps find hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian at Saline crosswalk

SALINE, MI – Police have identified and requested charges for a woman suspected of hitting a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Saline. The Saline Police Department announced Thursday, Jan. 5, that, with the assistance of the public, officers have identified a 26-year-old Superior Township woman as the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian at a crosswalk and fled the scene in December.
SALINE, MI
MLive

Man reportedly cleaning gun shoots himself in leg near Holly

HOLLY, MI -- A man reportedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun at a Holly area address, state police said. Troopers responded about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 to an address in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for a shooting. Police arrived at the residence...
HOLLY, MI
MLive

MLive

