Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Take a lantern-lit hike through a recreation area in Washtenaw County this winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - In the depths of the Michigan winter, it’s easy to lose track of the light. But after the sun sets in the Waterloo Recreation Area, parks officials are lighting up the way with kerosene lanterns for four nighttime hiking opportunities in January and February. The...
WILX-TV
Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Township pole barn catches fire, three Branch County departments called in
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Firefighters from three departments had to battle a pole barn fire on Saturday morning in Coldwater Township. The fire in the 500 block of White Drive east of Willowbrook Road was reported at about 7:20 a.m.. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched. They...
New Ypsilanti flooring store celebrates opening with $5K gift card sweepstakes
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti flooring store is giving away a $5,000 floor makeover as part of its grand opening celebration. Floor & Décor opened in Ypsilanti in mid-December, bringing a selection of hard-surface flooring to the area. The company has 78 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across the country, three of them in Michigan.
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Tiny pet pantry helps homeless pet owners in Mason area
Cardboard Prophets has tiny pantries located across mid-Michigan. Each pantry is color coded to help identify what goods are inside.
Night of Distinction will honor those who make Jackson a better place to live
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Night of Distinction to honor those making Jackson a better place to be. The annual event is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. The event recognizes people, volunteers and groups that have made contributions to Jackson.
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Battle Creek seeks input about EMS, fire services
Battle Creek residents are asked to share their experiences with the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance in a new survey.
TheRide hopes to improve reliability with these upcoming adjustments
ANN ARBOR, MI -- TheRide is making adjustments to many of its routes starting Sunday, Jan. 22. In an effort to improve its reliability and on-time performance, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is adjusting the amount of time its buses will serve the stops in between timepoints. Timepoints are the stops along a route that a bus must reach and leave at a scheduled time.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy a cup of coffee and a yoga class at Millie’s Coffeehouse in Manchester
MANCHESTER, MI -- Get a cup of coffee and enjoy a yoga class all at one spot in Manchester. Millie’s Coffeehouse offers caffeinated drinks while sharing its location with a yoga studio called Exhale Yoga. Anna Deevers is the owner of both businesses and opened the coffee shop in September.
Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Public helps find hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian at Saline crosswalk
SALINE, MI – Police have identified and requested charges for a woman suspected of hitting a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Saline. The Saline Police Department announced Thursday, Jan. 5, that, with the assistance of the public, officers have identified a 26-year-old Superior Township woman as the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian at a crosswalk and fled the scene in December.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Man reportedly cleaning gun shoots himself in leg near Holly
HOLLY, MI -- A man reportedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun at a Holly area address, state police said. Troopers responded about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 to an address in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for a shooting. Police arrived at the residence...
Mason to have a one-stop community service shop
A Mason nonprofit that helps local low-income families is getting a new building to call home.
MLive
58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0