Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Incredibly Easy to Maneuver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon
It has more than 14,700 five-star ratings If you're in the market for a floor-cleaning gadget upgrade to keep your home spotless this year, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, you can score double discounts on the Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner thanks to a sale and a stackable on-site coupon. The popular stick vacuum, which has more than 14,700 five-star ratings, is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor and three cleaning modes. So you can easily deep clean everyday debris and stubborn messes on hard floors and...
The Secret to an Organized Fridge Is These Best-Selling Bins, According to Shoppers, and They're on Sale at Amazon
“I love opening my fridge and seeing everything organized and colorful” For most of us, keeping our fridges neat and tidy can often feel like an impossible task. But before you waste any more valuable time searching for the ketchup that's all the way in the back or rummaging for that leftover slice of pizza you know you put somewhere, consider this: a set of clear organizer bins designed specifically to make things easy and accessible in the fridge. The Hojoo Refrigerator Organizer Bins are ideal for storing everything...
Android Headlines
Ever lost your coffee mug? Ember's Travel Mug 2+ mug aims to fix that
CES is full of odd and weird things, and Ember is somewhat one of those things. Ember is a product that has been available and on sale for quite some time. But this year, Ember is back at CES with a new mug, the Travel Mug 2+. And the big new feature on this product is that it supports Apple’s Find My app. So, you’ll be able to go into the Find My app, find your AirPods, your Mac, and now…. your coffee mug.
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Roborock S8 Series
The Roborock S8 is the best robot vacuum yet. Roborock is back at CES this year, with a brand new robot vacuum. The Roborock S8 Series, which consists of three models, technically. That includes the Roborock S8, S8 Plus and the S8 Pro Ultra. With the new S8 series, it...
Android Headlines
This OLED TV can stick onto any surface and runs on batteries
CES is where we typically see some pretty crazy tech gadgets that get announced. And a lot of the time, they never actually go on sale. The Displace TV fits into that camp, though we do hope it goes on sale at some point. Basically, Displace TV is a 55-inch...
The creepy reason why you don't want to put Alexa in your bedroom
It is best to move your new Alexa device to another room in your home outside of your bedroom, given Alexa's recording and listening abilities.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
A Popular Sheet Set Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Fit for Royalty' Is on Sale Starting at Just $14
The sheets are cooling, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant Ever dream of living in a castle? Maybe donning a million-dollar crown and being served tea in a gold cup isn't in your future — but sleeping like royalty certainly could be with this on-sale sheet set at Amazon. Shoppers have deemed the Bedsure 4-Piece Ruffle Sheet Set as "fit for royalty," and right now, you can get it for as little as $14. The set includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a top sheet, and it's available at a...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale — but One of Our Favorite Sets Is Over $500 Off Right Now
This 10-piece set is a great deal.
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
domino
When to Use Kitchen Cabinet Knobs vs. Pulls, and More Hardware Questions Answered
Picking out kitchen cabinet hardware as your renovation wraps up is like getting the dessert menu at the end of a meal. It’s a sweet way to end things. Still it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices before you. Latches, handles, knobs, or pulls? Matte black, antique brass, or polished nickel? Tiny and seamless or oversize? Understanding the ins and outs of each is the key to making a confident decision.
I tested five store bought glass cleaners, including Walmart and Target – but a ‘barely there’ brand came out on top
WE have put several glass cleaners to the test to see which brand will keep your windows and mirrors as shiny and streak-free as possible. There are so many options to pick from, and it turned out that a "barely there" brand beat out products from stores like Walmart and Target.
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
ZDNet
Ring unveils new car dashboard camera at CES 2023
You don't have to be a smart home aficionado to know Ring; most of us have encountered a Ring video doorbell in our daily lives. You may have noticed a video doorbell when visiting friends and family or trick-or-treating -- or maybe watching compilations of hilarious videos captured. Now, Ring wants to extend its security coverage to your car with the Ring Car Cam.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
This Tik-Tok Famous Mop Cleans Floors and Other Surfaces With Ease — Get It for 24% Off Today
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The TikTok famous O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System with 2 Extra Refills are selling for just $57 today. This reduction makes it 24% off its regular price, and it’s worth every penny, given its ability to handle a myriad of tasks around the house. TikTok (aka CleanTok) has been completely obsessed with O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop for the past couple of years. The O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket makes it convenient to clean walls,...
Comments / 0