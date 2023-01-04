ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: 'History will remember your names'

President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- a day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

How McCarthy survived the House chaos to win the speaker's gavel

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz strode into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's office on Monday night with a list of demands. Among them: The chairmanship of a key House Armed Services subcommittee. McCarthy rejected the offer. That decision set in motion a chain of events that left Gaetz and McCarthy locked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a Superman comic under the Constitution for this congressman

California's Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution -- and a priceless vintage Superman comic. The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of "Superman" #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia's parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next

Now that a House speaker has been selected following a dayslong stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees. Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top...
News Channel Nebraska

Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
News Channel Nebraska

US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority -- an Iron Age ivory "cosmetic spoon" that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, according to statements released by the US Office of Palestinian Affairs and the official Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA).
The El Paso Times

BNHR march calling on President Biden to do more on immigration reform

Beneath a gray and cloudy sky, a crowd gathered at Chihuahuita Park holding signs emblazoned with the words "End Title 42" and "Refugees are welcome here," and the famous words etched on the Statue of Liberty, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free." Immigration activists, elected officials and faith leaders gathered near the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning for a march organized by the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) to call...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy