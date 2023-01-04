Read full article on original website
Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: 'History will remember your names'
President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- a day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
How McCarthy survived the House chaos to win the speaker's gavel
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz strode into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's office on Monday night with a list of demands. Among them: The chairmanship of a key House Armed Services subcommittee. McCarthy rejected the offer. That decision set in motion a chain of events that left Gaetz and McCarthy locked...
McCarthy loses 14th speaker vote after days of negotiations and failed votes
Kevin McCarthy came up short again in the 14th ballot for House speaker, a blow to the California Republican following days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes. After efforts to secure a deal with holdouts gained momentum, McCarthy projected confidence ahead of the vote. "When we come back tonight, we'll...
It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a Superman comic under the Constitution for this congressman
California's Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution -- and a priceless vintage Superman comic. The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of "Superman" #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia's parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments "frivolous." Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps' legal arguments...
The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next
Now that a House speaker has been selected following a dayslong stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees. Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top...
Why good news is bad news on Wall Street
Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever
For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority -- an Iron Age ivory "cosmetic spoon" that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, according to statements released by the US Office of Palestinian Affairs and the official Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA).
BNHR march calling on President Biden to do more on immigration reform
Beneath a gray and cloudy sky, a crowd gathered at Chihuahuita Park holding signs emblazoned with the words "End Title 42" and "Refugees are welcome here," and the famous words etched on the Statue of Liberty, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free." Immigration activists, elected officials and faith leaders gathered near the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning for a march organized by the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) to call...
