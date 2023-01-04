Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Trad Police, I Am Human, Moxie and more

The Trad Police builds on the tradition of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band.

Good news for anyone looking to rid themselves of lingering holiday-music earworms: San Antonio has some great live music options that may override those troublesome suckers. Let's run down this week's top choices.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

The Trad Police

High-energy performances are what to expect from the Trad Police and frontman Trevin Roming. The group performs jazz from the early 1900s with a setlist long on Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong. The group, which includes current and former members of the Dirty River Jazz Band, builds on the tradition of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band, which was known for carrying the torch for classic jazz in San Antonio. $15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, (210) 332-9386, jazz tx.com . — Marco Aquino

Thursday, Jan. 5

Moxie, The Irons and Floats

Indie-rock outfit Moxie shouldn't be confused with KISS-FM faves Moxy, who last visited SA in September. Instead of riffy proto-metal, this Vermont-based quartet offers a vibrant throwback groove adorned with the soulful vocals of Rei Kimura. Lead guitarist Leander Holzapfel's bright and dynamic riffs are complemented by the rhythm section of Daniel Snyder on drums and David Cohen on bass. To get a feel for the band, check out the feel-good track "Honey" from its 2020 release Flow of Color . It's hard to imagine a more hopeful way to start off 2023. $15-$20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com . — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Jan. 6

I Am Human

Uvalde-based I Am Human frequently rounds out bills at San Antonio's Vibes Underground. If you've missed one of those opening slots, here's a chance to see these metallic sluggers headline a show. Staccato and palm-muted riffs fill its songs, and harsh vocals sometimes come into play. Those looking for a mix of old Bullet for My Valentine and Hatebreed will find plenty to latch onto in I Am Human's breakdowns. Local fan favorites Desolate A.D., Closed Casket and Mortal Desecration round out the bill. $10, 6 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com . — Brianna Espinoza

