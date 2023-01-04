ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Trad Police, I Am Human, Moxie and more

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8O46_0k35SqN100
The Trad Police builds on the tradition of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band.

Good news for anyone looking to rid themselves of lingering holiday-music earworms: San Antonio has some great live music options that may override those troublesome suckers. Let's run down this week's top choices.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

The Trad Police

High-energy performances are what to expect from the Trad Police and frontman Trevin Roming. The group performs jazz from the early 1900s with a setlist long on Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong. The group, which includes current and former members of the Dirty River Jazz Band, builds on the tradition of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band, which was known for carrying the torch for classic jazz in San Antonio. $15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, (210) 332-9386, jazz tx.com . — Marco Aquino

Thursday, Jan. 5

Moxie, The Irons and Floats

Indie-rock outfit Moxie shouldn't be confused with KISS-FM faves Moxy, who last visited SA in September. Instead of riffy proto-metal, this Vermont-based quartet offers a vibrant throwback groove adorned with the soulful vocals of Rei Kimura. Lead guitarist Leander Holzapfel's bright and dynamic riffs are complemented by the rhythm section of Daniel Snyder on drums and David Cohen on bass. To get a feel for the band, check out the feel-good track "Honey" from its 2020 release Flow of Color . It's hard to imagine a more hopeful way to start off 2023. $15-$20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com . — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Jan. 6

I Am Human

Uvalde-based I Am Human frequently rounds out bills at San Antonio's Vibes Underground. If you've missed one of those opening slots, here's a chance to see these metallic sluggers headline a show. Staccato and palm-muted riffs fill its songs, and harsh vocals sometimes come into play. Those looking for a mix of old Bullet for My Valentine and Hatebreed will find plenty to latch onto in I Am Human's breakdowns. Local fan favorites Desolate A.D., Closed Casket and Mortal Desecration round out the bill. $10, 6 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com . — Brianna Espinoza

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's 25 most beautiful places

San Antonio is beautiful in many ways, but some places stand above the rest. Whether you want to soak in the natural beauty of South Texas, explore historic landmarks or grab a bite to eat in swanky surroundings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the allure of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Meet the KENS 5 Team: Monica Nino

Monica Nino is the Assistant News Director at KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. She has been with KENS 5 since 2014 and held roles as Senior Executive Producer and morning news Executive Producer before taking on her current role in July 2022. Nino is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy