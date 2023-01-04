Read full article on original website
10 things to consider before buying a smart television
Most of us watch TV as part of our everyday lives. A TV is a must in most homes, whether you love Netflix and lounging or just keeping up with current events. Whatever you're watching, when in the market for a new television, it is essential to know what you want so you can spend your money wisely and get your best fit.
AOL Corp
Walmart's best after-Xmas deals are here — save up to 50% on Smart TVs and more!
Post-Christmas sales are here, and Walmart is leading the charge! Save big on treats on tech, fashion, home items and more, plus there's no better time to spend that gift card you got in your stocking. Score a Vizio Smart TV for just $148 and Bose headphones for $80 off. It's an excellent opportunity to treat yourself.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon New Year's Sale Deals: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
todaynftnews.com
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Showtime, Google Chromecast, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With the new year here, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for 2023. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
Best TVs for watching the 2023 NFL playoffs
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The NFL playoffs start Sun Jan. 14. If you want to watch the games in crystal clear HD resolution, now...
CNET
Samsung Unveils New Dolby Atmos Soundbars at CES 2023
Samsung has taken the wraps off three new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2023 at CES, and as with its new TVs there is now a pronounced emphasis on gaming. Firstly, the HW-G60C soundbar is a gaming-focused version of last year's HW-S60, and it includes echo-canceling microphones and LED lighting. This soundbar is designed to be used with a PC, though it should work with a TV too, and its microphones isolate users' voices for virtual-assistant functionality and in-game chat. Connectivity includes HDMI/ARC, USB and AirPlay 2.
Android Authority
TCL splits its 2023 smart TVs into two distinct lines
There's a new TCL TV for any budget in 2023. TCL has announced its first 2023 smart TVs, and they will be sold in two model categories. The S-Series will be the new TCL budget TVs, while the Q-Series will include more advanced features such as QLED screens. Pricing and...
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Nvidia's Biggest Reveals
Get all the details from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend
After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
