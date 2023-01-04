Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
Watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4070 Ti: Starting at $799
In a nutshell: After all the speculation, rumors, and claims, Nvidia looks set to officially unveil the RTX 4070 Ti, aka the rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, at its CES 'GeForce Beyond' livestream event in a few hours. You can watch the entire show live right here at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos
Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
Nvidia prices GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at $799
Nvidia on Tuesday officially rounded out its RTX 40 series GPU family with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Nvidia's Ada Lovelace launch snafu has been well documented, but for those living under a rock for the last three and a half months, here's a quick recap: in mid-September, Nvidia announced three new RTX 40 series graphics cards – the flagship RTX 4090 and a pair of RTX 4080 GPUs.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
TechSpot
Intel Arc desktop graphics card roadmap leaks, enthusiast Battlemage GPUs arrive in 2024
Forward-looking: Intel's launch of its new desktop graphics cards wasn't exactly a resounding success. Arc Alchemist arrived with so many issues and mediocre reviews that there were rumors the company would cut its losses and abandon the entire project. But Chipzilla isn't giving up on ambitions for its GPUs to become a real alternative to Nvidia's and AMD's cards, and that could happen once Battlemage arrives next year.
Digital Trends
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX overheating issue could be caused by a faulty vapor chamber
A (very) hot potato Are AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics cards heading for a recall? That's the nightmare scenario team red could be facing after legendary overclocker Roman 'der8auer' Hartung discovered a potential reason for the cards' overheating issues: a faulty vapor chamber. As a recap, we heard...
Asus debuts laptops with glasses-free 3D screens
Something to look forward to: Stereoscopic 3D never took hold with mainstream audiences, but Asus is taking another shot at it with a couple of its latest laptops. The company's new display technology seeks to remove some of 3D's biggest problems with a combination of special panel features and eye tracking.
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival.
MSI's new laptops among the first to feature PCIe 5 SSDs
Something to look forward to: While desktops transition to bleeding-edge PCIe 5.0 storage, MSI is one of the first companies to take that step for laptops. This week, the company is showcasing several new models featuring that technology at CES, along with the latest chips from Intel and Nvidia. Among...
AMD says insufficient fluid in Radeon RX 7900 XTX vapor chamber causing overheating, offers replacements
What just happened? The Radeon RX 7900 XTX saga over its high temperatures and unexpected throttling has come to a conclusion after AMD finally admitted the precise nature of the problem. The company is now offering replacements to anyone who bought one of the affected units, marking a change in policy after it previously refused user RMA requests.
Razer's cloud-based gaming handheld launches later this month
In brief: Razer's first cloud gaming handheld is coming later this month. Not to be confused with the decade-old product by the same name, the new Razer Edge will be offered in two flavors in the US starting January 26. The Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) will be available exclusively from Razer priced at $399.99, while the Razer Edge 5G will be a Verizon exclusive that'll command $599.99.
Lenovo unveils ThinkPhone by Motorola, a business phone with flagship specs
What just happened? At CES 2023, Lenovo unveiled a business-focused phone designed in partnership with its subsidiary, Motorola. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola combines flagship hardware with a slew of software features aimed at bolstering productivity. The Lenovo ThinkPhone features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x...
TechSpot
Asus reveals PC/Xbox controller with OLED screen, tri-mode connectivity
What just happened? Asus has announced an Xbox/PC controller that offers some very fancy features, including a small (1.3-inch) OLED display sitting above the Xbox button and tri-mode connectivity. In the case of the latter, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the first officially licensed Xbox controller to carry this type of connectivity.
AI will go mainstream in 2023
Highly anticipated: One of the many challenges in analyzing and predicting trends in the tech industry is that some topics get so much coverage well before they're ready that by the time they start to really impact the market they sound like old news. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great example of this phenomenon.
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
TechSpot
