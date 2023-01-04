ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Thu, 05 Jan 2023 14:10:15 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 05 Jan 2023 14:10:15 -0500: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 846 Stadium Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This bank of mailboxes have been in this position and blocking the public sidewalk on the Northside of Stadium Drive for 3 weeks now. Apparently the people that own these boxes do not care since they have not even tried to fix.
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said some portions of Capital Blvd. are reduced after a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

SHP: police chase ends in crash, road closure

State Highway Patrol and Raleigh police are investigating a crash on Fox Road Friday. SHP said during a chase through Raleigh a suspect vehicle struck several power poles. Fox Road was shut down Friday night as law enforcement investigated. SHP said the suspect sustained injuries, but the extent of those...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Theft suspect arrested after manhunt by Person County authorities

ROXBORO, N.C. — Authorities in Person County arrested Allen Brandon Thursday afternoon, after Brandon stole multiple vehicles, a gun and a police scanner earlier in the morning. This was a multi-agency effort between the Roxboro Police Department and the Person County Sheriff's Office. Roxboro police arrested Brandon around 4...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
wfncnews.com

Candidate Alert! Town Board Election This Year

The editor suspects there are already men and women working to raise the financial and other support for a campaign for a Wake Forest Board of Commissioners seat and some others who may start to consider such a campaign. In 2023 town voters will elect three commissioners, either returning the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Happy New Year

I am happy to say that I am resuming the publication of the Wake Forest Gazette after a six-month pause because of numb fingers on my right hand after shoulder surgery. Thank-you to all who inquired about my recovery and the fate of the Gazette. I appreciated ever… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.

