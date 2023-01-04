Read full article on original website
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 04 Jan 2023 17:01:25 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 04 Jan 2023 17:01:25 -0500: Area Light Out at Address: 301 Bishop Falls Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587, USA. Street light out. Midway on Fortunehead La. At rear of 301 Bishop Falls Rd lot. For more information or to add or update information, click...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Power Line Issues – Fri, 06 Jan 2023 08:04:21 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 06 Jan 2023 08:04:21 -0500: Power Line Issues at Address: 536 Wait Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. There is a wire hanging down form the overhead power line above the sidewalk at this location. Has been there for at least a year. For...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Thu, 05 Jan 2023 14:10:15 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 05 Jan 2023 14:10:15 -0500: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 846 Stadium Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This bank of mailboxes have been in this position and blocking the public sidewalk on the Northside of Stadium Drive for 3 weeks now. Apparently the people that own these boxes do not care since they have not even tried to fix.
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning gutters in Governor's Club. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County Sheriff's office are investigating. Strathern leaves behind...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said some portions of Capital Blvd. are reduced after a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
WRAL
SHP: police chase ends in crash, road closure
State Highway Patrol and Raleigh police are investigating a crash on Fox Road Friday. SHP said during a chase through Raleigh a suspect vehicle struck several power poles. Fox Road was shut down Friday night as law enforcement investigated. SHP said the suspect sustained injuries, but the extent of those...
'The city got ripped off': DPD says ShotSpotter did not detect shooting, city leaders ask for grace
Two days after gunfire erupted in Wellons Village injuring five people, Durham police established a Community Resource Unit as they continue investigating.
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
Harnett County man identified after getting shot, killed by deputies trying to serve involuntary commitment papers
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies on Monday after authorities say he was having a mental health episode. On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed as Lee Irvin Dawson Jr. He was 68. The sheriff's...
wfncnews.com
Family of Man Who Died Inside His Home Is Suing Town of Wake Forest, Police Department and Officer for Negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant to the Wake Forest community.
WRAL
Theft suspect arrested after manhunt by Person County authorities
ROXBORO, N.C. — Authorities in Person County arrested Allen Brandon Thursday afternoon, after Brandon stole multiple vehicles, a gun and a police scanner earlier in the morning. This was a multi-agency effort between the Roxboro Police Department and the Person County Sheriff's Office. Roxboro police arrested Brandon around 4...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
wfncnews.com
Candidate Alert! Town Board Election This Year
The editor suspects there are already men and women working to raise the financial and other support for a campaign for a Wake Forest Board of Commissioners seat and some others who may start to consider such a campaign. In 2023 town voters will elect three commissioners, either returning the...
wfncnews.com
Happy New Year
I am happy to say that I am resuming the publication of the Wake Forest Gazette after a six-month pause because of numb fingers on my right hand after shoulder surgery. Thank-you to all who inquired about my recovery and the fate of the Gazette. I appreciated ever… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
