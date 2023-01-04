ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma lawmaker pushing for school staff pay raises

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After Oklahoma City leaders approved a massive pay increase for local police officers, it seems an Oklahoma lawmakers is seeking a pay jump for school personnel.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, filed a general appropriation bill that would provide a 20% pay increase for non-certified school district employees who earn less than $80,000 a year.

Those employees would include bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition staff, and teacher’s assistants.

At the start of the school year, many districts across the state said they were struggling to find bus drivers.

Now, Waldron says he hopes his measure would help ease those concerns.

The legislative session begins on Feb. 6.

Kaylee Nizza
3d ago

What about your maintenance department??? They need a freaking raise also. Without out them nothing would be getting fixed nor the landscaping would not get done.

