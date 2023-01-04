Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
khqa.com
Hannibal Board of Public Works proposes stormwater utility fee
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — According to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, it’s been decades since the city of Hannibal has made any kind of improvement to the storm water system, and it shows on many residential streets. “When a road becomes flooded...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal looking at tax for stormwater system
HANNIBAL — A proposed property tax increase may be on the April ballot for Hannibal voters to decide on funding for a permanent stormwater system. Darrin Gordon, general manager of Hannibal Board of Public Works, asked Hannibal City Council members on Tuesday to place the proposed tax, Proposition S, on the ballot, which he said will address a dire need for a stormwater system in Hannibal.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 5, 2023
Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy was arrested for Domestic Battery and Crimninal Damage to State Supported Property at 540 Harrison St, Lodged 178. Mark Hill, 622 S 3rd, reports his 2018 GMC Sierra was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at his residence on 01/04/23. Kristen Booth...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Brown County for December 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Zimmerman of Versailles sold a residence at 105 W. Union...
muddyrivernews.com
Camp Point couple buys Shake Shack, plans to keep it open year-round and add coffees, lotus drinks
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Kimberly Kestner’s parents, Kenny and Angie Volk, are the owners of the Tastee Treat in Mount Sterling, a popular stop on U.S. 24 to get a burger, shake or sundae since the 1950s. When Kimberly and her husband, Austin, learned of the opportunity to...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Arts Council recipient of $5,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANANIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care. HAC executive director Michael...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Dec. 19-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Stephanie M. Reeder of Pittsfield sold a residence at 120 E....
tspr.org
Macomb helping those who provide a helping hand
The city of Macomb is giving grants to a dozen non-profit organizations that have a history of providing food, shelter, and clothing to those in need. “All of the organizations are doing great work and we wanted to support them moving forward,” said John Bannon, Community Development Coordinator. The...
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 2, 2023
On 12/26/2022 at 6:30 AM Brett L. Barr of Mt. Sterling was traveling on CR 975E he then left the roadway, coming to rest on an embankment. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. Mr. Barr received citations for Driving While License Suspended and Failure to Reduce Speed and given a court date of 2/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
China Inn going down
QUINCY — Beck Properties has begun the demolition of the property at 3000 Broadway. The former China Inn sits on a 9,600 square foot lot. Trevor Beck is the agent and president of Beck Properties, Inc., of Loraine, which bought the property at 3000 Broadway for $190,000 from Ruth and Connie Liu of Quincy on Dec. 9, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
Quincy Just Shattered a 25-Year-Old Mark for Highest Temperature
It's hot. How hot is it? It's so hot that Quincy, Illinois just posted the warmest temperature for this day in January ever. For January 3, 2023, Quincy, Illinois is the hottest it's ever been for this day on the calendar. The National Weather Service just shared the news on their Facebook page that the temperature of 65 just registered in Quincy today tops the previous record of 63 back in 1998.
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
khqa.com
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man allegedly uses car to strike officer, patrol vehicle, then flees scene before arrest
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a police officer and striking a patrol car with a car he was driving. A warrant was issued Wednesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Dexter L. Winningham, 37, with first-degree assault special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident. The charges are a result of an investigation by a Hannibal Police Department officer assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad regarding an outstanding felony warrant.
