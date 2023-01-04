It's hot. How hot is it? It's so hot that Quincy, Illinois just posted the warmest temperature for this day in January ever. For January 3, 2023, Quincy, Illinois is the hottest it's ever been for this day on the calendar. The National Weather Service just shared the news on their Facebook page that the temperature of 65 just registered in Quincy today tops the previous record of 63 back in 1998.

QUINCY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO