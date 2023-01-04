Read full article on original website
Troup meets with Police and Fire Commission, Cheyne says Yates appointment is ‘done deal’
QUINCY — As Muddy River News first reported on Dec. 30, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants an investigation into the process of how Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates became chief. The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday morning and Troup attended the meeting. The commission went into executive session for about 20 minutes and Troup was involved in that part of the meeting.
Hannibal looking at tax for stormwater system
HANNIBAL — A proposed property tax increase may be on the April ballot for Hannibal voters to decide on funding for a permanent stormwater system. Darrin Gordon, general manager of Hannibal Board of Public Works, asked Hannibal City Council members on Tuesday to place the proposed tax, Proposition S, on the ballot, which he said will address a dire need for a stormwater system in Hannibal.
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
QPD Blotter for Jan. 5, 2023
Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy was arrested for Domestic Battery and Crimninal Damage to State Supported Property at 540 Harrison St, Lodged 178. Mark Hill, 622 S 3rd, reports his 2018 GMC Sierra was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at his residence on 01/04/23. Kristen Booth...
Hy-Vee at Harrison to be city’s second recycling drop-off spot
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council has approved an agreement with Hy-Vee to locate the city’s second recycling drop-off site at 1400 Harrison. Aldermen voted in September to eliminate curbside recycling as part of a cost-cutting measure. Beginning in March, residents who wish to recycle will have to take their materials to one of three sites located around the city.
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
Hannibal Arts Council recipient of $5,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANANIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care. HAC executive director Michael...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Dec. 19-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Stephanie M. Reeder of Pittsfield sold a residence at 120 E....
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates
Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
Real estate transfers in Brown County for December 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Zimmerman of Versailles sold a residence at 105 W. Union...
3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Larry Dean Ehmen
Larry Dean Ehmen, 82, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Larry was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., the son of E. Dale and Meveline Heinecke Ehmen. Larry married Reva Ann Post on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1962 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Bowen, Ill. She survives.
Alleged drug overdose victim saved
Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Happy Hearts to be February Art Adventure project for Hannibal Arts Council
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Arts Council begins its 2023 Art Adventure schedule at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Art Adventures are designed for youths ages 5 to 12. The participation fee includes all supplies, an instructor and step-by-step instructions. The February...
China Inn going down
QUINCY — Beck Properties has begun the demolition of the property at 3000 Broadway. The former China Inn sits on a 9,600 square foot lot. Trevor Beck is the agent and president of Beck Properties, Inc., of Loraine, which bought the property at 3000 Broadway for $190,000 from Ruth and Connie Liu of Quincy on Dec. 9, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
