Staffing changes coming to Leelanau County District Court
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some staffing changes are coming to the Leelanau County District Court after commissioners made an approval on Wednesday morning. 86th District Court administrator Dawn Wagoner proposed changing some Leelanau County Court positions to Grand Traverse County commissioners. Another story: Township approves $20,000 to combat PFAS...
Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit ranch is asking for yearly sponsors to help maintain the care and therapy its animals both need and provide. Peace Ranch rescues and rehabilitates horses, and provides them to people in need of therapy themselves. At the start of every year, they...
Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
High school student to hold a 'cut-a-thon' to help make wigs for children
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – As part of a senior project, a student in Leelanau County is asking people to donate their hair for a good cause. Each senior at Sutton’s Bay Public Schools has to come up with an idea for a senior project. Another story: CherryT...
Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
Farm turns Christmas trees into animal feed
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Still need to get rid of your Christmas tree?. Well don't throw it out because a northern Michigan farm could use it. Another story: Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses. Mossy Creek Farm off of M-66 in Kalkaska is asking for Christmas...
Interlochen businesses frequent targets of catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a honeycomb of precious metals. That's how one car repair shop worker described a catalytic converter. Another string of catalytic converter thefts have hit Grand Traverse County. Another story: Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts. Businesses in the US-31 corridor in the...
Dog escapes shelter repeatedly, found sleeping on couch in nursing home lobby
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some believe that your animal chooses you and shows up in your life for a specific reason. That's exactly what staff at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire believe happened to them. In 2017, Scout escaped the Antrim County Animal Shelter three times. Each...
Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
Old Town Playhouse to hold auditions for 'The Play That Goes Wrong'
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Later this month, the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City will hold auditions for "The Play That Goes Wrong." The play has roles for two women and six men "of varying ages," an Old Town Playhouse spokesperson stated in a press release. Another story: Traverse...
Medical workers cash-in on lottery winnings
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WTGU) -- It's something we all wish to happen at some point in our lives but winning the lottery doesn't come easy. However, dozens of healthcare workers from Traverse City have achieved that goal. Prior story: Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner. Back in October,...
Man sentenced to at least seven years for bank robbery
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was sentenced Friday for a bank robbery in Luther last September. James Phipps, 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 in prison. Phipps pled guilty to one count of bank robbery in November. Phipps is currently...
Trojans talk memorable holiday break with Scott Miller tournament title
TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Central hockey ended a ten-year drought and captured the Scott Miller Invitational tournament title last week at Centre Ice Arena. The Trojans defeated Rockford, Salem and Toledo St. Francis De Sales in the finals to win the tournament crown. Senior captains Owen Dawson and Cam...
A look at safety protocols for student athletes' heart health
GRAND TRAVERSE COUTNY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse on Monday has sparked conversations about the importance of lifesaving equipment and training at every level of competition, including high school athletics. When athletes step on the court, they usually are thinking about beating their opponent. When their...
TC Christian wins track meet with Ellsworth in boys basketball
TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Christian and Ellsworth boys basketball teams put on a display of athleticism in Thursday night's meeting. The two were running up and down the floor sharing leads early before TC Christian took command later in the game. The Sabres got the win at home 79-61...
