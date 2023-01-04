ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Staffing changes coming to Leelanau County District Court

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some staffing changes are coming to the Leelanau County District Court after commissioners made an approval on Wednesday morning. 86th District Court administrator Dawn Wagoner proposed changing some Leelanau County Court positions to Grand Traverse County commissioners. Another story: Township approves $20,000 to combat PFAS...
UpNorthLive.com

Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit ranch is asking for yearly sponsors to help maintain the care and therapy its animals both need and provide. Peace Ranch rescues and rehabilitates horses, and provides them to people in need of therapy themselves. At the start of every year, they...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
UpNorthLive.com

Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Farm turns Christmas trees into animal feed

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Still need to get rid of your Christmas tree?. Well don't throw it out because a northern Michigan farm could use it. Another story: Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses. Mossy Creek Farm off of M-66 in Kalkaska is asking for Christmas...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Interlochen businesses frequent targets of catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a honeycomb of precious metals. That's how one car repair shop worker described a catalytic converter. Another string of catalytic converter thefts have hit Grand Traverse County. Another story: Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts. Businesses in the US-31 corridor in the...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
BEULAH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Old Town Playhouse to hold auditions for 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Later this month, the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City will hold auditions for "The Play That Goes Wrong." The play has roles for two women and six men "of varying ages," an Old Town Playhouse spokesperson stated in a press release. Another story: Traverse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Medical workers cash-in on lottery winnings

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WTGU) -- It's something we all wish to happen at some point in our lives but winning the lottery doesn't come easy. However, dozens of healthcare workers from Traverse City have achieved that goal. Prior story: Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner. Back in October,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man sentenced to at least seven years for bank robbery

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was sentenced Friday for a bank robbery in Luther last September. James Phipps, 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 in prison. Phipps pled guilty to one count of bank robbery in November. Phipps is currently...
LUTHER, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Trojans talk memorable holiday break with Scott Miller tournament title

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Central hockey ended a ten-year drought and captured the Scott Miller Invitational tournament title last week at Centre Ice Arena. The Trojans defeated Rockford, Salem and Toledo St. Francis De Sales in the finals to win the tournament crown. Senior captains Owen Dawson and Cam...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

A look at safety protocols for student athletes' heart health

GRAND TRAVERSE COUTNY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse on Monday has sparked conversations about the importance of lifesaving equipment and training at every level of competition, including high school athletics. When athletes step on the court, they usually are thinking about beating their opponent. When their...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC Christian wins track meet with Ellsworth in boys basketball

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Christian and Ellsworth boys basketball teams put on a display of athleticism in Thursday night's meeting. The two were running up and down the floor sharing leads early before TC Christian took command later in the game. The Sabres got the win at home 79-61...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

