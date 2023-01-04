Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
multihousingnews.com
Koz Development Lands $16M Refi for Washington Property
Greystone originated the 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae DUS loan. Koz Development LLC has secured $15.8 million in refinancing for Koz on MLK WAY, a 161-unit multifamily asset in Tacoma, Wash. Greystone originated the 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae DUS loan, with full-term interest only payments. Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrower.
425magazine.com
Port of Everett Announces Lease with Local Fro-Yo Franchise
A familiar fro-yo chain is planned to start construction at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place in spring 2023, with completion anticipated for 2024. The Port Commission has authorized a 10-year lease with BOYO LLC, a Bothell-based Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt franchisee. The lease terms include roughly 1,000 square...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession
Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
downtownbellevue.com
Camera Store, Leica, Moves from Bellevue Square to Bravern
Leica Store Bellevue, the upscale shop offering cameras, equipment, photography books and a photo gallery, closed at Bellevue Square as of December 24th, 2022. They are moving to the nearby luxury shopping mall, The Shops at The Bravern. Their new, temporary location is planned to open January 7th, 2023. The...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Home Prices Expectation In 2023
Higher interest rates driving higher monthly payments appear to be here to stay. After super-low rates between 2% and 4% earlier in the pandemic, Fannie Mae projects rates will hover around 6% throughout 2023. The new year will bring Seattle a new housing market, one without the runaway prices and jaw-dropping bidding wars, yet still difficult for anyone but the region’s wealthiest shoppers. Base one estimate, homebuyers in the Seattle area must earn $169,000 a year to afford the median home with a 20% down payment. That’s higher than the metro area’s record-high median income of $101,700.
KUOW
Student sit-in protests fossil fuel company recruitment at University of Washington
A student group at the University of Washington is calling on the university to prohibit oil, gas, and mining operation companies from recruiting on campus. Many such companies have graduate and internship programs. The ICA-UW Chapter started holding sit-ins at the university's career center in late November. The group plans to continue doing so through winter quarter. ICA stands for Institutional Climate Action.
The Stranger
You’re Raising My Rent, Landlord. Not the City.
Welp, it happened again. My landlord raised my rent, zapping what little discretionary income I had left. But did the company at least take ownership of its decision? Of course not. Their representative blamed the City. Again. Here’s how they frame the City’s new law, which requires landlords to give...
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Bellevue residents will pay 2% more in property taxes this year; here is where the money goes
(The Center Square) – Property taxes in Bellevue are increasing this year, and property owners may want to know where the money goes. For 2023, there will be a 2% property tax adjustment. For a $1 million property owner, that converts to $18 annually. That will be followed by a 1% adjustment in 2024. A $1 million property in Bellevue translates into approximately $8,200 in property taxes collected annually, according...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: City reveals Acadia Healthcare application document appears misleading
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 5, 2023—With approximately 80 community members and stakeholders surrounding the controversial Opioid Treatment Center present, revelations to process transparency, misleading application documents, and the for-profit model of Acadia Healthcare were front and center at Tuesday’s, nearly 4-hour long, Lynnwood City Council Work Session. All other agenda items were postponed by the council to another work session.
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
seattlemedium.com
Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington
GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row
Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
seattlerefined.com
Viruses, allergens, and smells be gone! The hospital-grade cleaning service for your home
When is the last time you looked at the ingredients in your cleaning products? Seeing a label that says, "Kills 99.9% of germs," probably sounds comforting enough and won't make you think twice about spraying the product around your home. But is it completely cleaning the surfaces in your home? Even if it is, what kinds of harmful chemicals are included in those products to achieve such a high percentage?
downtownbellevue.com
Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue
The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
