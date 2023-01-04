Higher interest rates driving higher monthly payments appear to be here to stay. After super-low rates between 2% and 4% earlier in the pandemic, Fannie Mae projects rates will hover around 6% throughout 2023. The new year will bring Seattle a new housing market, one without the runaway prices and jaw-dropping bidding wars, yet still difficult for anyone but the region’s wealthiest shoppers. Base one estimate, homebuyers in the Seattle area must earn $169,000 a year to afford the median home with a 20% down payment. That’s higher than the metro area’s record-high median income of $101,700.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO