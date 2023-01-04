Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
salestechstar.com
Tangoe Names New Chief Product Officer
Chris Ortbals to lead Tangoe product strategy and execution. Tangoe, the industry leader in technology expense management, managed mobility services, and cloud service expense management, announced that Chris Ortbals has joined its executive team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As an experienced leader in software and services, Ortbals will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the next generation of Tangoe products.
salestechstar.com
Voltron Data Named One of the Hottest Big Data Startups of the Year
Voltron Data is Building a More Modular and Composable Data Analytics With Apache Arrow, an Open Source Computing Framework With More Than 67 Million Monthly Downloads Which Doubled in 2022, Ibis and Substrait. Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow,...
salestechstar.com
CData Software Releases Certified Power BI Connector for CData Connect Cloud
CData Connect Cloud provides frictionless, real-time data access to hundreds of cloud applications, databases, and APIs from within Power BI service. CData Software, the global leader in real-time data connectivity, announced the certification of a new Power BI Connector for CData Connect Cloud, expanding access to hundreds of data sources and destinations for Power BI users in the cloud.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
salestechstar.com
Hexaware Inaugurates a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab
Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, today announced the launch of a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its facility in Noida, India. The new lab was officially inaugurated by Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Channel Ecosystem and Partner Go-To-Market Operations at ServiceNow.
salestechstar.com
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
salestechstar.com
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
salestechstar.com
American Technology Services Acquires 200Apps
ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem. American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.
salestechstar.com
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report
Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a “Strong Performer”. Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.
salestechstar.com
TCN to Host Second Annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference for Contact Center Professionals
Cloud-based call center technology provider, TCN, will bring its clients together for a two-day virtual event, helping them connect, collaborate and communicate. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will host its second annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference. The one-day event was such a success last year that this year the number of sessions has doubled to take place over two days. This year’s event will feature various presentations that aim to educate contact center professionals on the latest industry trends and practical insights into how TCN clients can use its cloud-based platform to improve operations and provide a better customer experience.
salestechstar.com
Parascript Adds A New Patent To Its Portfolio – Methods and Systems for Signature Verification
Parascript, a Colorado-based company dedicated to creating AI-powered solutions for document processing automation, has been awarded a patent (US 11521428 B1) on December 6th, 2022. The patent is for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification. Parascript’s patent for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification can help companies that wish to...
salestechstar.com
Deepen AI Helps Enterprises Significantly Increase Their ROI on 3D Bounding Boxes and 3D Instance Segmentation
Deepen’s AI new joint labeling feature combines labeling of 3D semantic segmentation with 3D and 2D bounding boxes. Deepen AI, a world leader in multi-sensor tools and annotation services, announced an exciting new feature that combines 3D instance segmentation with 3D and 2D bounding boxes – all in one go. This feature brings down the effort needed for annotation by a third and provides the best ROI across the industry.
salestechstar.com
Qrvey Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded BI Market Study Report
Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies, announced that it came in first place in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study. This comprehensive study rated 19 different vendors based on a wide array of parameters both technical and functional. Qrvey enables SaaS companies to create a modern analytics layer that delivers rich capabilities for a wide array of users more quickly than using traditional BI, while actually lowering development and deployment costs. Qrvey’s unique architecture deploys directly into their customers’ cloud environments so they’re always in total control of their data and infrastructure. This complete platform, combining data access, data management, advanced analytics, and automation, gives SaaS firms the ability to truly differentiate their products from their competition.
salestechstar.com
New Extended Warehouse Management Product Launch by Crave InfoTech
Crave InfoTech has launched a new product for Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) called cEWM. Built utilizing SAP BTP, it is cross-platform; streamlining warehouse processes while online or offline. Warehouse operations get bogged down by mismanagement leading to a loss of time and productivity. Many times, the traditional Internet-ported apps used...
salestechstar.com
Gondola Teams up With Zoom Video Communications, Inc. To Help Users Optimize Live Customer Meetings
Sales and Service Professionals Improve Customer Relationships and Turn Every Meeting into a Repeatable Win with Meeting Playbooks Now Available in Zoom. Gondola, a sales enablement platform that boosts deal momentum by facilitating productive sales conversations, announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps. Sales and service professionals using Zoom can now enjoy more productive conversations and improved customer relationships with Playbooks from Gondola, resulting in an optimized experience and an overall increase in customer conversions.
salestechstar.com
NIX United Announces NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
NIX United’s customers can benefit from continually improved expertise in delivering customized Salesforce solutions to keep businesses running smoothly. NIX United announced it launched NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with the right Salesforce-accredited consulting professional for their specific business needs. NIX United has been creating Salesforce-powered...
salestechstar.com
OneStream Continues Momentum in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 with Strong Growth and Expanded Customer Base
CPM Software provider reports over $300M in Annual Recurring Revenue, up 50% year-over-year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue grew 50% year-over-year, surpassing $300 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The...
salestechstar.com
Freight Technologies, Inc. projects for 2023 Revenue to grow over 40% vs. 2022
Freight Technologies, Inc., a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announces guidance for revenue for 2023. The company projects 2023 revenue to be between $36 to $42 million, compared to preliminary...
salestechstar.com
Neo4j Hires Twilio Veteran Alyson Welch as its First Chief Revenue Officer
Enterprise SaaS Veteran To Help Grow Neo4j at a Time When Graph Adoption is Exploding in the Enterprise. Neo4j, the world’s leading graph data platform, announced today that Alyson Welch has joined the company’s executive leadership team as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Welch will lead Neo4j’s global field and partner operations, services, and customer success organizations, reporting directly to CEO and Co-Founder Emil Eifrem.
Comments / 0