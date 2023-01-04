ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
The Maine Writer

Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out

Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
MAINE STATE
WGME

$6.5 million more in LIHEAP funds for Maine signed into law Friday

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden announced that the government funding bill that was signed into law Friday night included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. In total, the government funding bill included $5 billion for LIHEAP, which brings the total FY23 funding to $6.1 billion.
MAINE STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
ems1.com

Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad

HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
HERMON, ME
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
FARGO, ND
Minnesota Reformer

Analysis: What marijuana regulators could learn from Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores

Last week the State Auditor’s office released its annual report on the finances of Minnesota’s 212 municipal liquor operations. The local government-run establishments, which include both bars and liquor stores, made $37 million in profits in 2021 on a record $424 million in sales. Close to two-thirds of those profits — $23.1 million in total […] The post Analysis: What marijuana regulators could learn from Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year

People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
Melissa Rowe

Are there wolves in Maine?

Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
MAINE STATE
KFVS12

Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session. Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote. Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. He has said he planned to sign it into law.Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn't pass constitutional muster. “The 2nd Amendment cannot be ignored because New Jersey's majority party does not like it,” GOP state...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy