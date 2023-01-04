Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out
Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
WGME
$6.5 million more in LIHEAP funds for Maine signed into law Friday
Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden announced that the government funding bill that was signed into law Friday night included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. In total, the government funding bill included $5 billion for LIHEAP, which brings the total FY23 funding to $6.1 billion.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
CBS News
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
Despite more outcry from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Senate voted narrowly Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a controversial proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier for Americans to carry firearms in public.
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
DFL lawmakers committed to legalizing recreational marijuana in 2023
Proposed legislation to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana in Minnesota is scheduled to begin committee hearings as soon as next week. "Minnesotans are ready and I believe 2023 is the year that we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is the lead author on the bill in the House.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
Nashville lawmakers to file bill on legalizing recreational cannabis
Currently, Tennessee has no cannabis access, recreationally or medically.
Biden’s expected nicotine rule brings failed 1920s Prohibition to 2023
When it comes to public health, we should follow the facts and science, as opposed to political posturing. If history has taught us anything, it’s that prohibition is rarely the answer when addressing a public health problem. Outright bans of products tend to produce the opposite result of their intent, spurring more product consumption and…
Analysis: What marijuana regulators could learn from Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores
Last week the State Auditor’s office released its annual report on the finances of Minnesota’s 212 municipal liquor operations. The local government-run establishments, which include both bars and liquor stores, made $37 million in profits in 2021 on a record $424 million in sales. Close to two-thirds of those profits — $23.1 million in total […] The post Analysis: What marijuana regulators could learn from Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KTVZ
Oregon Supreme Court rules unanimous jury requirement applies to older cases
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older cases, as well as those still on appeal, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced. "In doing so, the court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear...
Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year
People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws.
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
KFVS12
Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session. Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote. Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226,...
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. He has said he planned to sign it into law.Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn't pass constitutional muster. “The 2nd Amendment cannot be ignored because New Jersey's majority party does not like it,” GOP state...
Comments / 1