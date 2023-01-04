ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Graceville School student population rises for first time in years

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County school that many feared would close now appears to have turned things around. Since Hurricane Michael, Graceville School had experienced a steady decline in the student population. Last May, Jackson County Superintendent Steve Benton said if the K-12 school couldn’t get its numbers back up, they would have […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

The top stories of 2022: Schools

The Post-Searchlight has always been proud of our partnership with local schools and education professionals, and 2022 saw many noteworthy changes and accomplishments. We find great satisfaction in bringing a little recognition to some of the great work being done in the education sector in Decatur County. We look forward to reporting on the brightest and best throughout 2023. Read a few of the most-read stories from our Schools page below, or take a minute to browse through past articles to learn more about this area of interest from the previous year and beyond.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
DOTHAN, AL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy