New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Humane Society and Thomas County part ways after not reaching contract agreement
Since June, the Humane Society and Thomas County have gone back and forth on the renewal of their contract.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Wakulla County in need of new volunteers at the animal shelter
Wakulla County Animal Services needs 10 to 15 volunteers to help feed, clean, and socialize dogs and cats at the shelter.
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
Thomasville’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ continues efforts to recycle Christmas trees
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’ll be a chip off your shoulder when you bring your undecorated Christmas tree to Thomasville’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event on Saturday to properly dispose of it. The event is an environmentally friendly way to dispose of your Christmas...
Graceville School student population rises for first time in years
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County school that many feared would close now appears to have turned things around. Since Hurricane Michael, Graceville School had experienced a steady decline in the student population. Last May, Jackson County Superintendent Steve Benton said if the K-12 school couldn’t get its numbers back up, they would have […]
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Tallahassee business...
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
The top stories of 2022: Schools
The Post-Searchlight has always been proud of our partnership with local schools and education professionals, and 2022 saw many noteworthy changes and accomplishments. We find great satisfaction in bringing a little recognition to some of the great work being done in the education sector in Decatur County. We look forward to reporting on the brightest and best throughout 2023. Read a few of the most-read stories from our Schools page below, or take a minute to browse through past articles to learn more about this area of interest from the previous year and beyond.
Keep the Wreath green sets record for low house fire numbers
The Tallahassee Fire Department recently wrapped up their 2022 Keep the Wreath Green program with notable success.
GoFundMe created for 91-year-old Tallahassee man after fire destroyed his house
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 6 hours ago. You may...
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch files for re-election
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch filed for re-election to the Leon County Commission, District 4 Seat, on Tuesday.
Dougherty County district attorney to focus on murder cases, elder abuse, protecting businesses in 2023
ALBANY — These commitments don’t include things like losing weight or doing better with finances, but for Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, three areas he has emphasized for 2023 are New Year’s resolutions of a sort. First on his list is resolving some of the backlog...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 8
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
