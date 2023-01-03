A New York family that was missing their cat for ten years were shocked to get a phone call from a Long Island animal shelter that had found their cat. According to a report by Aditi Bora of Upworthy, the Long Island family had the cat, named Mimi, for two years before it got out of the house through an open door in 2012. The cat was missing for ten years and the family assumed that she would never be found.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO