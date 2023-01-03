ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Catalog

There was a Sears department store in every mall throughout New York state when we were growing up. Around Christmas time, our parents would always take out the Sears Holiday Wish Book catalog and tell us to circle what we wanted Santa to bring us. Here is a catalog from the 1980s for you to flip through and take a trip down memory lane!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Cat Missing for Ten Years is Reunited With Family

A New York family that was missing their cat for ten years were shocked to get a phone call from a Long Island animal shelter that had found their cat. According to a report by Aditi Bora of Upworthy, the Long Island family had the cat, named Mimi, for two years before it got out of the house through an open door in 2012. The cat was missing for ten years and the family assumed that she would never be found.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Madison Square Garden Using Spy Tech to Keep Out Lawyers

Bosses at Madison Square Garden and its associated venues admitted using facial recognition technology to prevent lawyers from getting into the buildings. The aim is to identify attorneys involved in lawsuits against the New York-based company and stop them from gaining access, even if they purchased a ticket for a show. Two lawyers were confirmed to have been subject to the process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
