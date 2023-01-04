Read full article on original website
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city’s leader said. The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have...
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn’t clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit. Moscow also...
Between battles, Ukraine’s soldiers have a place to recover
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Sitting on comfy armchairs in a low-lit room smelling of lavender and pine trees, the men take deep breaths as they close their eyes and listen to meditation music. But this is not a spa. Uniformed Ukrainian soldiers are taking a break at this rehabilitation...
US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration’s latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month...
Exiled Venezuela lawmakers chosen to lead anti-Maduro fight
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition has selected an all-female team of mostly unknown exiled former lawmakers to replace the beleaguered Juan Guaidó as the face of its faltering efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, politicians who were elected to the National Assembly in...
Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea. It is a dangerous...
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Packing Kyiv’s 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. The White House announcement Friday of...
UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry’s claims
LONDON (AP) — Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him. Buckingham Palace hasn’t officially commented on the book. But British...
Thousands pour into St. Peter’s for funeral of Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Bells tolled Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, as thousands of mourners packed St. Peter’s Square for a rare requiem Mass of a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The faithful...
