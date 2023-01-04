Read full article on original website
housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips
The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
One Green Planet
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
backyardboss.net
7 Tips For Growing Cantaloupe in Containers
There’s nothing quite like biting into the honeyed center of a perfect, home-grown cantaloupe. And with the right know-how and patience, anyone can grow delicious and juicy cantaloupes in containers — great news for aspiring urban growers or those with limited outdoor space!. Learn seven tips for growing...
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
BHG
The Most Popular Houseplants of the Last 100 Years from the Better Homes & Gardens Archives
For practical purposes, plants could only cohabitate with us comfortably when window sizes increased and indoor heating systems improved. When that simpatico situation came together roughly a century ago, houseplants moved in for good. Over the decades, indoor plants have filled many niches. Some of the most popular photosynthesizing players remain the same today, but the way we display houseplants has evolved right along with our decor. We hit the BHG archives to spotlight some of the most iconic trends in houseplants over the last one hundred years.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Peppers in Containers
Do you love the tangy, crisp taste of fresh peppers? You can grow this tasty vegetable outdoors in large plots or raised beds, but don’t fear if you have limited space! With just a few supplies and some know-how, growing peppers in containers is an accessible gardening activity for beginner and experienced gardeners alike.
Woman Transforms an Ordinary Dining Table Into an Extraordinary Dining Table
Her vision for this table was spot on.
Wild poinsettias add Christmas color to the natural SC landscape
The plant, which is native to the Southeast, is a less showy relative of the traditional Christmas poinsettia.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
marthastewart.com
How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists
Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges
Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
Here’s to a bright new year: Cutting gardens are just one trend for 2023
We are concerned about the impact of our actions in the world and want our escape from global issues.
livingetc.com
How to keep a bedroom warm in winter without heating – affordable tips for a cozy night's sleep
This winter, heating the home will almost inevitably cost more money, so we've had to think outside the box a little when it comes to clever methods for warming your rooms, and how simple design tricks can go far to keeping your space cozy. Keeping your bedroom warm in winter...
