Acxiom Research: Data-Driven Personalization Transforms the Automotive Industry for Today’s Customer-Centric World

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Rightpoint at NRF 2023 Sharing Why a Total Experience Approach is the Future of Retail
Rightpoint experts will discuss how retail brands can deliver total experiences through a culture of customer-centricity. Global experience leader Rightpoint, a Genpact company, will be participating in the NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show in New York City January 14 – 17, 2023 to share insights into delivering experiences that drive growth by transforming how people and businesses interact with one another.
salestechstar.com
How Do Some of the Best Global Brands Use Customer Testimonials to Drive Demand?
A positive testimonial gives a new potential customer more confidence and trust in your product. Statistics have proved that the correct usage of testimonials can improve clicks, and conversion rates, and help revenues thrive. Testimonials are often used to drive marketing and sales growth. Research indicates that 9 out of...
salestechstar.com
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report
Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a “Strong Performer”. Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.
salestechstar.com
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
salestechstar.com
Gondola Teams up With Zoom Video Communications, Inc. To Help Users Optimize Live Customer Meetings
Sales and Service Professionals Improve Customer Relationships and Turn Every Meeting into a Repeatable Win with Meeting Playbooks Now Available in Zoom. Gondola, a sales enablement platform that boosts deal momentum by facilitating productive sales conversations, announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps. Sales and service professionals using Zoom can now enjoy more productive conversations and improved customer relationships with Playbooks from Gondola, resulting in an optimized experience and an overall increase in customer conversions.
salestechstar.com
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
salestechstar.com
HCLTech and The ODP Corporation Announce Agreement for IT and Digital Transformation Services
HCLTech selected as primary IT partner for ODP to support its business strategy. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that The ODP Corporation, a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, has selected the company as its primary IT partner. HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.
salestechstar.com
CommerceHub Achieves Record Holiday Sales Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Over $6.2 Billion Across its Extensive Commerce Network
CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, announced that 2022 holiday sales across its network hit a record high of over $6.2 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) between Black Friday and December 28, 2022. Additionally, the company’s commerce network drove more than 63 million orders during that period.
salestechstar.com
MojoAuth Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Customer Growth and Product Innovation
The innovative passwordless authentication provider, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and achievement. MojoAuth, the leading provider of innovative authentication solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of growth and success. To continue meeting the demands of their expanding customer base, the company is thrilled to welcome several new team members and unveil their latest product offerings.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
salestechstar.com
Affinity to Host London’s First Relationship Intelligence Conference for Dealmakers
Campfire London will include presentations and panels by industry leaders and a keynote by award-winning author, entrepreneur, and Olympic champion Col. Dame Kelly Holmes. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced it will host London’s first ever relationship intelligence conference, Campfire London. This event is taking place in the heart of London on February 8, 2023.
salestechstar.com
Xoriant Is Now Part of Chryscapital; Investment to Accelerate the Next Phase of Growth
Xoriant, a premier Software Engineering and Digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, announced its acquisition by ChrysCapital. This marks a brand-new phase of growth for Xoriant with its rich culture of innovation, global presence, and more than 30 years of passion, purpose, and progress. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in Business Services (IT/Engineering/Business Process), Financial Services, Pharma and Consumer–focused companies. This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital’s ninth fund and its ninth Business Services buyout since inception.
salestechstar.com
UKG Celebrates 2022 Technology and Service Partners of the Year
UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the recipients of its annual Technology and Service Partners of the Year Awards. With more than 315 technology and service partners in the UKG Partner Network, award winners are recognized for creating truly exceptional experiences for mutual customers throughout the year.
salestechstar.com
Voltron Data Named One of the Hottest Big Data Startups of the Year
Voltron Data is Building a More Modular and Composable Data Analytics With Apache Arrow, an Open Source Computing Framework With More Than 67 Million Monthly Downloads Which Doubled in 2022, Ibis and Substrait. Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow,...
salestechstar.com
Earnin Announces It Has Provided Access to Over $15 Billion in Earnings for Members
Milestone for Pioneer in Earned Wage Access Highlights Rapid Category, Company Growth. Earnin, the leader in reimagining the way money moves with a first-of-its-kind financial hub,1 announced it has provided access to over $15 billion in earned wages for its Community Members since the company’s inception in 2013. Earnin has also now facilitated more than 200 million transactions for its Community Members, empowering Americans with short-term liquidity by allowing them to access their pay as they earn it. With over $5 billion in earned wages provided and 70 million transactions in 2022 alone, these two milestones encapsulate a banner year of product development and growth for the company.
salestechstar.com
Ecommerce Companies Should Turn to Conservative Customers In 2023 – New Analysis
Market Ideology released new analysis of the ecommerce marketplace showing how ecommerce companies can embrace conservative customers to improve performance in 2023. The strategy results from analyzing geographic, customer value, and purchasing power considerations. “When the pandemic hit, ecommerce exploded as in-person retail shut down. Now the opposite is happening...
salestechstar.com
NRF 2023: Guests Will Be Immersed in How Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is ‘YOUnifying Experiences’ at Retail’s Big Show in Booth #3323
Toshiba’s total solutions help imagine, build, and scale retail experiences for today’s ever-changing conditions. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a ‘must see’ for attendees at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Retail’s Big Show on January 15-17, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York. Guests in Toshiba’s booth (#3323) will be immersed in how Toshiba is ‘YOUnifying Experiences’ by creating new opportunities for retailers to provide meaningful experiences and build lasting connections with shoppers in the communities they serve.
salestechstar.com
RevSpring and Azalea Health Partner to Integrate RevSpring’s PersonaPay and Azalea Portal Experiences to Increase Patient Convenience and Payments
Providers also gain access to RevSpring’s Billing Engagement and Merchant Services for a full-service solution. RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, announced an extensive new partnership with Azalea Health, the leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services for community-based healthcare providers and patients, which fully integrates Azalea Health’s platform with RevSpring’s market leading PersonaPay patient payments portal, merchant services and billing engagement solutions. Azalea Health now offers its providers a full-service solution to drive increased patient satisfaction, reduced administrative work, and faster and more efficient patient payments and processing.
salestechstar.com
Zappix Announces Significant Business Growth and Record-Setting Usage in the Year 2022
Zappix reports significant business growth during 2022 with close to 100% growth year over year, over a dozen new brands signing up for Zappix solutions, onboarding new clients via strategic partnerships, and record-setting usage by clients. Zappix, the leading provider of Visual Self-Service Solutions, has announced significant growth during 2022....
Comments / 0