Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
Get Ready for WAR! CNY Wing Wars Returning for 6th Year
Twelve local area restaurants will once again battle for chicken wing supremacy! The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is bringing CNY Wing Wars back for its 6th year on Saturday, February 4th!. The event will take place from noon to 3pm at the Harts Hill Inn, located at 135 Clinton Street...
Utica Man, 25, Killed in Seymour Ave Shooting
One of two men shot in Utica on Monday night has died. Utica Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old William Morris, one of two men who were shot on Monday night at approximately 10:35 p.m. on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. Police say officers at a nearby location on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and responded to the scene. There, they found Morris and another man suffering from bullet wounds.
Someone is Kicking Off New Year With Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold in CNY
5-9-17-35-39 The lucky ticket was purchased at the Wegman's on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville. It's worth $19,090.00. This is the second Take 5 lottery winner in Onondaga County in less than a month. Someone got an early Christmas present after buying a winning ticket at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool for the December 19 drawing.
WATCH: Utica Musician Wins Battle of Instant Songwriters on Jimmy Fallon
A Central New York musician is getting national attention after performing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallen. Darryl Rahn is from Utica. Surprisingly, Fallon has not only heard of it, but he's also a big fan. "Oh my gosh. I love Utica." Rahn took part in Battle of the...
Brian Leech To Meet Fans at Signing Event in Utica
A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend. Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday. Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame...
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
Are You Really Adding This To Your Mixed Drinks Central New York?
While shopping in a grocery store in New Hartford, this author stumbled on this item in the drink isle. Are people really adding this odd food item to mixed drinks?. Onions. Yes, onions. Is Shrek a bartender on Varick Street?. Have you ever heard of cocktail onions? Apparently, a cocktail...
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
Utica Man, 88, Struck and Killed By Vehicle
Utica Police say an 88-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Erie Street this week. Francis Piejko of Utica has been identified as the victim. Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Erie Street. (A previous version...
Goats Eat Needles? Top 3 Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in CNY
Yes it's true! These guys want the presents on, not under, your Christmas tree. It's that time of year where we are all tossing our Christmas Trees out our back door and out of the house. What was once decorated for all to marvel, is now sitting on your lawn in a big heap.
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide
Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
Mohawk Stabbing Victim Critical, Woman Charged with Attempted Murder
A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.
