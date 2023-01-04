ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Lite 98.7

Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away

A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Get Ready for WAR! CNY Wing Wars Returning for 6th Year

Twelve local area restaurants will once again battle for chicken wing supremacy! The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is bringing CNY Wing Wars back for its 6th year on Saturday, February 4th!. The event will take place from noon to 3pm at the Harts Hill Inn, located at 135 Clinton Street...
WHITESBORO, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Man, 25, Killed in Seymour Ave Shooting

One of two men shot in Utica on Monday night has died. Utica Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old William Morris, one of two men who were shot on Monday night at approximately 10:35 p.m. on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. Police say officers at a nearby location on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and responded to the scene. There, they found Morris and another man suffering from bullet wounds.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Brian Leech To Meet Fans at Signing Event in Utica

A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend. Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday. Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Man, 88, Struck and Killed By Vehicle

Utica Police say an 88-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Erie Street this week. Francis Piejko of Utica has been identified as the victim. Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Erie Street. (A previous version...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide

Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Mohawk Stabbing Victim Critical, Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

